Women Journalists Face Increased Online Violence, Press Freedom Advocate, Elodie Vialle Says

Elodie Vialle presented at California State University, San Bernardino on press freedom and the importance of protecting journalists. (Photo by: Victoria Egerer)

SAN BERNARDINO, California – Women journalists are 73% more likely to experience online violence due to their work, and recent years have seen little to no protection or support for them. On July 17, Elodie Vialle, a prominent journalist and advocate for digital safety, highlighted this alarming statistic during her presentation at California State University, San Bernardino.

Vialle spent the day presenting her work at the university’s newspaper and radio centers. Reflecting on her career goals, Vialle said, “I am working towards solutions where women and other journalists belonging to marginalized communities can engage with the audience without being endangered.” Her dedication to improving conditions for women journalists and ensuring press freedom was a central theme of her talk.

“This isn’t just about rude comments or disagreements,” Vialle explained. “We’re talking about targeted threats, vicious insults often sexualized in nature, doxxing attempts, and coordinated harassment campaigns that can leave journalists feeling unsafe, isolated, and even force them out of the profession.”

The consequences of this online siege are far-reaching. It discourages women and other journalists belonging to marginalized communities from pursuing journalism careers, stifles reporting on critical issues, and ultimately undermines a healthy democracy.

“Journalists, especially are the watchdogs of power,” said Vialle. “If they can’t do their jobs without fear of intimidation, then who holds those in power accountable? How do we uncover corruption or human rights abuses?”

Known for her work with organizations like PEN America, UNESCO, and Harvard University, Vialle has been a tireless advocate for journalists facing online harassment. As a senior advisor on digital safety and free expression at PEN America, her work focuses on creating a safer online environment for journalists. This includes developing research, resources, and emergency protocols for newsrooms, as well as training journalists and engaging with social media platforms, policymakers, and the public.

“Press freedom is freedom for everyone,” Vialle said. “If we don’t protect journalists, we can’t hold governments and corporations accountable. We can’t shed light on corruption or human rights abuses.”

Vialle’s comments come amid a growing concern about the safety of journalists around the world. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 81 journalists were killed in 2023, most of them targeted for their work. Vialle said she is hopeful that the tide is turning on online violence against journalists. “There is a growing recognition of the problem,” she said. “More and more people are calling for action.”

Vialle’s journey began at a young age, publishing her first article between the ages of six and seven. By high school, she was working on her first newspaper. Her career includes six years with the French newspaper Youphil, where she concentrated on international topics, and significant contributions to Reporters Without Borders, supporting journalists worldwide.

During the Q&A session, Vialle emphasized her main goal: “To clarify processes between civil society organizations and social media platforms when targets of online violence need support.” She elaborated on this during her presentation, expressing a strong desire to see substantial changes in how online harassment is addressed.

Elodie Vialle has been working first hand with incident responders. She has been advocating for better policies, a safer online environment, and the will for journalists to report the truth without the fear of retaliation.

Vialle’s collaboration with PEN America resulted in the international adaptation of their comprehensive resource guide designed to support journalists with a network of international partners. The guide, available here, offers preparation strategies, response tips, self-care advice, legal resources, and a detailed explanation of online abuse.

The guide and Vialle’s broader work aim to provide journalists with practical tools to navigate online threats, emphasizing that journalist safety should be a priority for all organizations. “Many journalists don’t report harassment internally because they fear being labeled as the problem,” Vialle noted, underscoring the importance of newsroom support.

Elodie Vialle’s advocacy extends to policy changes within social media companies. “We need platforms to respond quickly and be transparent about their reporting mechanisms,” she stressed. Her engagement with companies like Meta aims to adjust the status of journalists online, reducing their exposure to online hate.

Vialle’s work has had a global impact, improving news coverage in Francophone countries and collaborating with organizations like the International Women’s Media Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists. Her dedication to creating a safer environment for journalists worldwide is evident in her ongoing efforts to address both immediate threats and systemic issues.

As a final word, Vialle urged journalists across the globe and the aspirants to be aware of the risks of online violence and to take steps to protect themselves. This includes using strong passwords, being careful about what information they share online, and reporting harassment to the appropriate authorities.

“Journalists should not have to be afraid to do their jobs,” Vialle said. “We need to create a safer online environment for everyone.”