Will AB 1013 Combat Roofing Among College Students?

‘NEW CALIFORNIA LAW REQUIRES BARS AND CLUBS TO OFFER DRUG TESTING KIT. In an effort to take action against sexual assault, AB 1013 requires nightlife venues to offer onsite drug testing kits so patrons can see if their drink has been spiked.’ Photo Credit: @fukthestigma.

Starting today, July 1st 2024 a new law, AB 1013, requires bars and nightclubs in California with type 48 licenses to provide date rape drug testing kits. According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, these kits would include “test strips, stickers, straws or other devices that can detect the presence of controlled substances in drinks”, a sign display will be required at the establishments with a message reading “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.”. The test strips require a few drops of your drink on a designated area of the testing card, if it changes color to either blue, black, or green, then there is a high chance your drink has been roofied. According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the testing kits can detect substances such as flunitrazepam, ketamine, and gamma hydroxybutyric acid.

Young adults, college students, tend to be most susceptible to being roofied. A survey done by American Addiction Centers showed that out of 900 people, more than half, 52% of people who get roofied are in college. Both men and women run high risks of getting their drinks spiked, yet according to the American Addiction Centers, men are more likely to be roofied by a friend, while women run a higher risk of being roofied by a stranger. Muska Olumi, 23ABC states how through a study of American students, “7.8% reported that they had been drugged previously and 1.4% admitted that they had drugged someone”. Many times it is hard to detect a roofied drink since the drugs used to spike the drink have no effect on the color, smell, or taste of the beverage. According to the American Addiction Centers, the most common places for both men and women to be roofied are at bars, clubs, and house parties.