Wellness in Bloom Event Uses Planting and Conversation to Promote Self-Care at CSUSB

Gardening is rooted in how we view our own values in life

SAN BERNARDINO — Sept. 2, 2025. During Coyote Hour on Monday, students gathered for “Wellness in Bloom (with Donuts!)” — a low-key workshop that mixed seed planting, music, and practical self-care tips inside CGI Building Room 108.

Hosted by the Study Abroad Program and the Center for International Studies and Programs, the event marked Labor Day with a pause from Week 2 stress. Students checked in via QR code, grabbed free donuts, and settled in for a brief presentation and icebreaker sharing their name, hometown, and one self-care practice.

Participants then chose from several seed types (from basil to alfalfa) filled small cardboard planters with soil, labeled their pots, and planted. Organizers said the selections were indoor plants expected to bloom in about a year, around the summer–fall season, reinforcing a central theme: growth takes time and care.

After planting, the group discussed how the simple, tactile activity helped them unwind. Many said the process was calming and made it easier to reflect on goals, noting parallels between nurturing a plant and maintaining personal well-being amid busy schedules.

The atmosphere stayed relaxed, supported by laid-back background music and informal conversation. Attendees described the session as a chance to meet new people, reconnect with friends, and talk openly about everyday challenges without the pressure of assignments.

Organizers encouraged students to watch Coyote Connection for similar events throughout the semester.