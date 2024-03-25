University Police Issue Safety Alert After Two Attempted Vehicle Thefts on Campus

Summary of Incidents:

In the first incident, an unknown individual or individuals attempted to steal a vehicle parked in Parking Lot D. Fortunately, the attempt was thwarted, but not without causing damage to the vehicle’s driver-side door.

The second incident involved an unknown suspect or suspects gaining access to a vehicle parked in the same lot. In this case, damage was inflicted upon the interior steering column, rendering the vehicle inoperable.

Description of Suspects:

As of now, no suspects have been identified in connection with these attempted vehicle thefts. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, with the UPD urging anyone with information to come forward by contacting them at 909-537-7777.