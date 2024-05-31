Trump Found Guilty and Now a Felon: What does this mean?

Like other felons, Trump’s conviction will keep him from voting and possessing a firearm. But it does not keep him from running or serving into public office.

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 presidential election—a historic verdict as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, campaigns again for the White House. This verdict, reached unanimously by a jury of 12 New Yorkers after about a day and a half of deliberations, marks the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges. The charges are linked to a hush money payment scheme intended to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election by covering up an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Understanding the Verdict

The jury, composed of seven men and five women, found Trump guilty of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment made to Daniels to keep her silent about their alleged affair. Prosecutors argued that these payments were falsely recorded as legal fees to protect Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The jury’s unanimous decision indicates they believed the prosecution proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

As the verdicts were read, Trump remained silent and still. Outside the courtroom, he spoke to reporters, calling the trial a “rigged, disgraceful trial” and asserting that the “real verdict” would be delivered on Election Day. Trump’s legal team has signaled plans to appeal the conviction, asking a higher court to review and potentially overturn the decision.

Sentencing and Potential Consequences

New York Judge Juan Merchan has set the sentencing date for July 11, 2024, just four days before the Republican National Convention. Each of the 34 charges carries a potential prison term of up to four years, though these terms may be served concurrently. As a first-time, white-collar offender, Trump could receive a sentence that includes probation instead of jail time.

Trial Background

The trial revealed detailed evidence of the hush money scheme. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer, handled the payment to Daniels and was a key witness for the prosecution. Cohen testified that Trump reimbursed him, with the repayment falsely described as legal fees. Cohen’s testimony was supported by other witnesses and documents, including bank records, invoices, and checks signed by Trump. The four-week trial also featured testimony from Stormy Daniels about her brief affair with Trump and from a former tabloid publisher about a “catch and kill” scheme. This scheme involved buying and burying negative stories about Trump to protect his reputation.

Why Voters Still Support Trump

Despite this guilty verdict, many Republicans continue to support Trump. This phenomenon can be explained by “moral decoupling,” a psychological process where voters separate their judgment of a person’s actions from their judgment of that person’s ability to do their job. For instance, Trump supporters might say, “I don’t agree with what he did, but I still think he was a good president.”

Implications for Trump’s Political Future

Even with this conviction, Trump remains a significant figure in American politics. He is campaigning for a 2024 rematch against President Joe Biden. Polls suggest that Trump’s conviction could hurt his support among key voting blocs, but his core base remains steadfast. A recent poll shows that 56% of Republicans believe Trump’s misconduct should not stop him from running for president again.

Other Criminal Cases Against Trump

Trump, the first former American president to face criminal charges, has three other criminal cases pending. In August 2023, he was charged in Georgia with participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith has brought similar federal charges in Washington, D.C., and also charged Trump with illegally taking classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago club. None of these other cases are expected to go to trial before the 2024 Presidential Election. The trend of moral decoupling presents a challenge for the future of democratic politics. If voters continue to overlook unethical behavior, it could lead to normalizing misconduct by public officials, undermining the integrity of the political system. Promoting transparency (being open about actions) and accountability (taking responsibility for actions) is crucial. Voters should consider both the personal and professional aspects of leaders to ensure they are both effective and ethical.

Trump’s conviction is a significant moment in American politics, showcasing the complexities of voter behavior and the importance of ethical leadership. As we move forward, balancing the importance of moral integrity with effective leadership is essential to maintaining a healthy democracy. Understanding these dynamics can help voters make informed decisions about their leaders, ensuring that ethical considerations remain integral to the democratic process.