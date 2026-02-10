Take a Break, Don’t Break the Bank: Las Vegas

View of two of the most famous Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip for the street

CSUSB students should keep what happened in Vegas out of their wallets. Fear not, there is a method you can use this spring break to focus on fun instead of finance.

I visited Las Vegas with 12 friends on the weekend of Jan. 23- 25 with one goal in mind: to have fun as cheaply as possible. The life of a college student is a frugal endeavor, and so it is crucial to save where you can, whether you are in the classroom and books, or enjoying some time off.

Eight of us stayed at the Luxor, an economy hotel located at the south end of the strip. With two nights for my girlfriend and me, the cost breakdown is as follows: Two nights at the Luxor were $202.50, with two days of $50 resort fees, and two overnight parking fees of $40 for a total of $342.50. If you are traveling in a group, it may be wise to share a room to help offset this cost.

Eating in Las Vegas can also be a major concern when budgeting. My girlfriend and I made a point of enjoying ourselves while still eating at budget-friendly places on the strip. I paid for both our meals, so if you are looking for the price for one person, I suggest dividing what I spent by 2.

To save money, my group ate at home before heading to Las Vegas. When we arrived, we decided to eat first at Raisin Canes. I paid $24.90 for that meal. The next morning, we ate at Whataburger for $37.00. Later that night, we dined in at Olive Garden for a hefty $59.12. Before leaving Las Vegas, we ate at Denny’s with our group and split the bill. I paid $50. This left the final food total at $171.02, so expect to pay $85.01 per person.

You may have noticed that our group did not eat as much as you may have expected, and this is because we spent the remainder of our time on the common vices of Las Vegas: alcohol and gambling. While these things are certainly not necessary for enjoying the city, if you plan to partake in them, there are ways to save money. It goes without saying that if you are under 21, the following information does not apply.

If you plan to drink, you should also plan to use ride-sharing services and budget accordingly. Sharing the cost of an Uber ride was an effective way to get from one end of the strip to the other while staying safe. Expect to pay around $20 to $30 per ride, a cost that can be split between the number of riders. I spent about $10 total. The main form of transportation our group used was the good-old-fashioned heel-toe express. Walking the strip is a fun journey in itself and a great way to enjoy the city.

The price of alcohol in Las Vegas is incredibly high, but a great way to save money is to visit local liquor stores. Their prices can be very similar to those outside the city, and you get to support small business owners who struggle to compete with the major Casinos. Our group bought the $0.99 travel sized bottles of liquor to save money. While this may not compare to what you might get at the high-end bars in town, you can always purchase other ingredients and make something quite enjoyable for a third of the price. If you plan to bar-hop, expect to pay between $12 and $30 per drink.

During my stay, I spent $5.76 on small bottles at a local liquor store, $4.32 on a beer at a convenience store, $12.64 on a beer in New York, New York, and $6.52 on a mixed drink at the Minus5 Ice Bar. I splurged once at the 1923 Prohibition Bar for an Old Fashioned that cost $20, bringing the final total to 49.24.

Gambling is a major draw to the city; however, I do not find it of interest. Despite this, if you do choose to gamble, I suggest staying at a casino on the North or South side of the strip. The closer you get to the middle, the higher the limits tend to be.

The price of gas will vary by vehicle; however, I suggest you fill up as much as you can while in Nevada, as its gas prices are much lower. It cost me $21.80 for a full tank of gas.

So, in total, including the hotel and amenities, food, alcohol, ride-share services, and gas, I spent $593.56. Keep in mind that if you split the hotel cost, the price can drop significantly. My friends shared a hotel in Luxor and split the cost 4 ways. With that and the individual cost of food taken into account, expect to spend about $250 for a three-day weekend.

Should you choose to take a well-deserved break in Las Vegas, be sure to budget appropriately, have a fun and safe time, and come back refreshed so you can focus on being a great student.