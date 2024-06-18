Summer Reading Program Makes a Comeback in San Bernardino County Libraries

San Bernardino Libraries welcome the summer reading program back to encourage reading for kids when school is not in session. (Photo credit: San Bernardino Library)

Local libraries in San Bernardino have launched their Summer Reading Program where families with children 2+ years are encouraged to read. The program will continue through June and end on August 3rd.

During summer months, students’ reading skills fall behind and a way to prevent that is to encourage reading for kids. The theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Read! Renew! Repeat!” which will encourage readers’ skill development and exploration, through books and outdoor activities.

Those who participate in the program can become eligible to earn prizes based on their age range. Some of the prizes that kids will be eligible for include meal coupons from restaurants like In-N-Out Burger and Jersey Mike’s. Teens will be eligible to win earbuds and a Viva La Boba voucher, and adults will be eligible to win free movies and bags of books. There are also Grand prize winners in each age range that will receive Amazon gift cards.

Readers will have two months to earn as many badges as they can and in early August they will be entered into the drawings for prizes.

The badges that readers earn will be rewarded online and each badge gives the participant an entry into the prize drawing. Teens and adults can write online reviews of the books they read to earn extra badges for the prize entries.

Readers will record their reading on an app called Beanstack which can be found through the Appstore on your smartphone, or you can go directly to sbpl.beanstack.org to sign up. The Beanstack app will be used to track the participants’ reading minutes, share book reviews, and overall gain entries for the grand prize raffle at the end.

The San Bernardino Public Libraries that will be participating in this program include:

Norman Feldheym Main Library – 555 W. Sixth Street

Howard Rowe Branch Library – 108 E. Marshall Avenue

Paul Villasenor Branch Library – 525 N. Mount Vernon Avenue

Dorothy Inghram Branch Library – Currently closed for maintenance.

The San Bernardino Public Library hours are:

Monday & Tuesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The San Bernardino Public Library and other local libraries in the city announced the return of the Summer Reading Program, a free event for readers from the ages of 2 years and older. The program will run through the remainder of June until August 3rd, 2024.