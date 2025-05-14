Siempre Unidos Market and Local Market IE Collaborate to Support Local Businesses  

Siempre Unidos Market and Local Market I.E pop-up event

On Sunday May 4th 2025 Siempre Unidos Market and Local Market IE held a festival at the Elks Lodge in Riverside. This event supported local businesses as well as having hourly giveaways and a live DJ.

Starting up a business is hard to do, but with the help of Siempre Unidos Market and Local Market IE, dozens of local businesses got to showcase their business at the Elks Lodge in Riverside this past Sunday.

One shop that was there was named Classychic Boutique. This shop sells clothes such as dresses, shorts, and shirts. This shop is still finding its stride, but they came out and decided to step out of their comfort zone because they believe in their business and idea.

Classychi Boutique booth with their collection

Another great local business that was there was Gigi’s Pupusas. Pupusas are a traditional Salvadoran dish made with a thick corn tortilla, and is stuffed with food such as beans, cheese, and meat. Alba, the owner of Gigi’s, had been making pupusas for ten years with another person, but decided it was her time to start her own business.

When asked about her specialty Alba said “My favorite thing to make are the pupusas. What I like better is seeing that the people are happy eating them, it makes me happy seeing people coming to me.”

After interviewing Alba I couldn’t help but to try a pupusa. I ordered a chicken pupusa and it was to die for. Words cannot describe how great this dish was, the chicken was perfect, and the cheese to meat ratio was perfect. They do catering as well and if interested the number will be at the bottom of this article.

Alba cooking up some pupusas at Gigi’s Pupusas booth.

The last business that I visited is named Priscy’s Delight. This business specializes in unique tasty desserts. Those treats include a churro cheesecake, cookies and cream chocolate chip cookie, but also sell other things such as cake pops, chocolate covered treats, and massaban strawberries. Their churro cheesecake is to die for. Pricilla, the owner of Priscy’s Delight, gives you an option of either lathering the cheesecake with either Nutella or a caramel glaze. Regardless of choice, they both pair perfectly with this cheesecake.

Priscilla selling her goods at Priscy’s Delights booth

One thing that these businesses have in common is that they are doing their best to put themselves out there at these events. These entrepreneurs are doing what they love and want to share it with the world.

The owner at Classychic made her first appearance at a pop-up event despite being nervous about doing it. Gigi’s Pupusas have been going to these pop-up events for two years now to get their name out there. Pricy’s Delights has been going to these pop-up events for nearly five years now. They are not only doing what they love, but are trying new things that most people only have dreamed of doing.

Big companies such as Amazon, Walmart, McDonalds, and so many other companies are killing these entrepreneurs’ dreams. It is up to consumers to go out and try small businesses like these. If you are interested in any of these businesses their information here is how you can get into contact with them.