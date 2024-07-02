Sexual Assault: The Unspoken Threat at CSUSB Campus

(CSUSB’s crime chart starting from 2014-2023. Photo Credit: CSUSB campus police)

Sexual assault has become a grim reality that students at CSUSB must factor into their daily lives, overshadowing their pursuit of education. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, sexual assault encompasses any unwanted sexual contact, including actions and remarks, often rooted in power dynamics and oppression. The prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses is alarming, with statistics revealing the extent of this pervasive issue.

Nationally, one in five women and one in sixteen men are sexually assaulted while in college, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Additionally, more than 90% of sexual assault victims on college campuses do not report the assault. These numbers highlight the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address and prevent sexual assault within educational institutions.

Despite CSUSB’s mandatory online assault training, the measures in place are minimal. The training, while accessible, lacks the depth and personal engagement that in-person workshops, comprehensive information services, and proactive mechanisms could provide. Interactive online modules may raise awareness, but they fall short of equipping students with the necessary skills and support to combat sexual assault effectively. The current efforts raise a crucial question: Is online training enough to combat such a pervasive issue?

Campus security is another critical concern. The presence and visibility of law enforcement on campus should be a reassuring constant for students. However, there is a notable absence of interaction between campus police and the student body, creating a gap in trust and communication. This disconnect can deter victims from reporting incidents or seeking help. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 20% of female students between the ages of 18 and 24 report sexual assault to law enforcement, underscoring the need for a supportive and approachable campus security presence.

CSUSB’s campus police reported no cases of sexual assault in 2024. While this statistic might suggest a safe environment, it does not account for unreported cases. Many factors contribute to the underreporting of sexual assault, including fear, mistrust in the system, shame, and mental health struggles. These barriers must be acknowledged and addressed to foster a safer campus. Studies show that 34% of students who experience sexual assault do not report because they believe it is a personal matter, and 27% think that nothing will be done by authorities.

To bridge this gap, CSUSB needs to implement proactive measures. Regular engagement between campus police and students can build a supportive community. Initiatives such as campus safety walks, meet-and-greet sessions with officers, and collaborative workshops on safety and reporting can foster trust and encourage open communication. This interaction would encourage students to report incidents, seek help, and take an active role in preventing sexual assault.

Furthermore, CSUSB should consider establishing a dedicated campus resource center for sexual assault survivors. This center could provide confidential counseling, legal advice, medical care, and support groups, ensuring that survivors receive comprehensive care and assistance. The center could also lead educational campaigns and bystander intervention programs to empower students to prevent sexual violence.

“No means no” is not merely a statement; it is a fundamental right that must be respected and upheld. CSUSB must prioritize creating an environment where students feel safe and supported, ensuring that their educational experience is not overshadowed by the threat of sexual violence. By taking proactive steps to enhance training, improve campus security, and support survivors, CSUSB can work towards a future where sexual assault is no longer a norm but a rare exception.