SENEGAL CLAIMS DRAMATIC AFCON 2025 TITLE AFTER EXTRA-TIME THRILLER

Pape Gueye fires the decisive strike through a wall of Moroccan defenders, freezing time and sealing Senegal’s AFCON triumph — a moment of courage, pressure, and destiny captured from the television screen. Photo: Dr. Gondwe

RABAT, Morocco — The final whistle had barely finished echoing through Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium when Senegal’s players collapsed to the turf, some in tears, others staring into the night sky as if trying to comprehend what they had just survived. Moments earlier, the Teranga Lions had defeated host nation Morocco 1–0 after extra time to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, sealing their second continental title in four years in a final that will be remembered as one of the most extraordinary in African football history.

From kickoff, the match carried the weight of a continent. Morocco, buoyed by a packed home crowd, pressed forward with urgency, while Senegal responded with composure and physical authority. The opening ninety minutes were tense and unforgiving, with chances scarce and tackles flying. Senegal’s back line, marshaled by captain Kalidou Koulibaly, absorbed wave after wave of Moroccan pressure, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy remained calm and commanding whenever danger approached his goal.

As regulation time wore on and the scoreboard remained untouched, anticipation in the stadium grew into anxiety. That tension exploded deep into stoppage time when referee Facundo Tello was called to review a potential handball involving Koulibaly inside the penalty area. After a lengthy VAR check, Tello pointed to the spot, awarding Morocco a penalty and sending the home crowd into celebration.

What followed stunned everyone inside the stadium.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw immediately called his players together and, in a rare and dramatic act of protest, directed them toward the tunnel. One by one, the entire Senegalese squad walked off the pitch, followed by coaching staff, leaving Moroccan players frozen in confusion and 53,000 spectators watching in disbelief. The final was suspended for more than ten minutes as CAF officials scrambled to restore order and negotiate the match’s continuation.

When Senegal eventually returned, the pressure was immense. Moroccan substitute Brahim Díaz placed the ball on the spot, attempting a delicate panenka that could have ended the contest. Instead, Mendy stood his ground and caught the ball cleanly, barely needing to move. The save silenced the stadium and completely shifted the emotional balance of the match. Senegal’s bench erupted, while Morocco’s moment slipped away.

Extra time began with Senegal visibly energized. The Teranga Lions, galvanized by survival, pushed forward with belief and purpose. In the 107th minute, midfielder Pape Gueye collected a loose clearance outside the box and struck a powerful, swerving shot toward goal. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou got a hand to it, but the ball slipped into the net, sending Senegal’s players into uncontrollable celebration.

For the remaining minutes, Senegal defended with discipline and desperation, throwing bodies in front of shots and draining the clock with experience. When the final whistle finally blew, the reality set in. Senegal were champions of Africa once again.

The triumph capped a tournament defined by resilience. Senegal opened their campaign with a commanding 3–0 victory over Botswana, powered by a brace from Nicolas Jackson. They edged past Cameroon in the round of 16, survived a penalty shootout against Algeria in the quarterfinals, and defeated Egypt 1–0 in the semifinals thanks to a decisive strike from captain Sadio Mané. Each step of the journey demanded patience, composure, and belief — qualities that defined their performance in the final.

After the match, CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged the controversy but emphasized the magnitude of Senegal’s achievement, while Morocco head coach Walid Regragui accepted defeat with grace, calling football “cruel” on nights like this. Mané, lifting the trophy alongside Mendy, dedicated the victory to the Senegalese people and the millions who believed despite adversity.

Celebrations erupted instantly across Senegal and throughout the diaspora. In Dakar, fans flooded the streets, waving flags and singing long into the night. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared a national holiday, praising the team for uniting the nation and showcasing its resilience on the continental stage.

Senegal’s victory marks their second Africa Cup of Nations title, following their triumph in 2021, and cements their place among the dominant forces of modern African football. But beyond the statistics and silverware, this final will be remembered for something deeper — a team that stood together in protest, survived controversy, and returned with unbreakable resolve.