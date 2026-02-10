Science center trip gets taken over by a squirrel and Rose Garden.

A gray squirrel stands on a walkway near the California Science Center’s rose garden as a child and her parent sit nearby watching, with other wildlife and mountains in the background.

Friday, Jan. 23 2026, families and school groups gathered and went to the California Science Center in Los Angeles. The children were given a chance to explore different exhibits, that were focused on science, space, and energy. Some of the students even got to enjoy some indoor rock climbing. The museum had so much to offered. However, with all that it had to offer the most meaningful moments of the day happened right outside. Who would have thought that a simple interaction with a squirrel ended up being the highlight of the entire trip.

The visit was part of a private school field trip attended by students, parents, and their teachers, and not to mention my daughter and I. The inside of the science was very loud, and extremely busy. But what do you expect with 500 little ones running around? Children rushed from exhibit to exhibit, practically running each other over. They stopped at different interactive stations and gathering around staff members who explained how different activities worked. The atmosphere felt amazing. High energy and a lot of happy children and parents.

After spending time inside, we stepped outside near the rose garden to take a short break. That’s when we noticed several squirrels moving through the garden and along the sidewalk. I had some leftover trail mix in my purse, so that when I decided to feed the little fella. My daughter and I sat quietly. One squirrel slowly came closer. Before long the little fella was comfortable enough to eat. We watched and became the little guys personal photographers.

“That was my favorite part of the whole trip,” my daughter said afterward. “I liked how calm it was, and the squirrel wasn’t scared.”

It may seem cheesy or corny but this moment really stood out because it was such a contrast to the chaos that was happening inside of the museum. The Rose Garden offered a quiet space where we could slow down, observe what was happening around us and just be at peace. And that is exactly what it was. It was peaceful and it made the experience feel more personal and meaningful. It made us feel very grateful for life and Gods creations.

Now, one important feature of the Science Center that I want to highlight is that it offers free general admission. This is so important because it allows families from different backgrounds to visit and learn without worrying about high costs.

“Not every family can afford museums,” said Angela Torres, a parent attending the trip. “Having a place like this that’s free makes a big difference.” What a real and humble statement.

All in all, with all the exhibits and activities inside the science center, the quiet moment outside The Rose Garden, stayed with us the most. I had never realized the Science Center even had a Rose Garden, and that small discovery added something unexpected to the day.

For my daughter, watching the squirrels showed that learning doesn’t always happen through exhibits or displays. Sometimes it comes from slowing down, being present, and noticing the world around you. The visit that Friday morning, reminded us that public spaces like the California Science Center offer more than education. They offer special memories of God’s creation that can last a lifetime.