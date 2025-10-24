Scammers Target Students Through GroupMe Chats, Campus Police Warn

Scammer infiltrating a CSUSB Course Group Me chat pretending to be a fellow student offering a free laptop at the beginning of the Fall 2025 Semester.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The California State University, San Bernardino Police Department has issued a warning after receiving several reports of scams targeting students through the popular messaging app GroupMe.

University police say they have seen a sharp increase in scam incidents since the start of the Fall 2025 semester. The scams involve individuals posing as CSUSB students in GroupMe class chats to trick others into sending them money.

According to a “Crime Prevention and Scam Alert Bulletin” released by university police, scammers often join course group chats and pretend to be classmates offering free items, such as laptops or textbooks. Once a student shows interest, the scammer asks to continue the conversation privately through text message. They claim to have recently moved away and request a small “shipping fee” for the item, typically between $40 and $50, to be sent through payment apps such as Chime or Zelle.

In one recent case shared with campus police, a student said a scammer offered a free MacBook but asked for a $45 shipping fee. The student grew suspicious after receiving identical, copy-and-pasted replies and reported the account. These messages are often sent quickly and disappear once users realize they are fake.

Police warn that the scammers are using a coordinated approach, joining multiple GroupMe chats across campus and targeting new and returning students who may be unfamiliar with typical campus communication.

To help students protect themselves, CSUSB police provided six tips in their scam alert bulletin:

• Do not send money to anyone you do not personally know, especially if the request comes through text, email or social media.

• Be skeptical of urgent or unusual requests. Scammers often pressure victims to act quickly without verifying information.

• Protect your personal and financial information. Never share bank details, gift card numbers or account passwords with strangers.

• Verify before you act. If a message seems suspicious, confirm with the sender through another trusted method.

• Trust your instincts. If something feels off, it probably is.

• Report it immediately. If you receive a suspicious message or believe you have been targeted, contact the University Police Department at (909) 537-7777 or email police@csusb.edu.

University police believe the scammers are preying on students’ trust, especially those who are new to campus. Officers encourage students to help one another by pointing out suspicious messages as soon as they appear in GroupMe chats to prevent others from falling victim.

The department also reminds the campus community of its safety motto: “If you see something, say something.” Reporting suspicious activity right away can help investigators track patterns and warn others.

Officials urge all students to stay alert, double-check unfamiliar messages and share scam alerts with their peers. Staying informed and looking out for one another, police say, is the best way to stop scams before they spread.

The author is grateful to Antonio Mendoza, a member of Professor Taofeeq Adebayo’s research seminar at CSUSB, for his editorial contributions to this article.