Riverside Deputy Shoots Assailant in Fierce Struggle, Good Samaritans Step in to Help.

In the early hours of Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 1:10 a.m., a Riverside Sheriff’s deputy found themselves on the 1000 block of West 6th Street in Corona. He was eager to reach out to a variety of people. The individuals hastily made their escape, prompting the deputy to pursue them on foot. As the deputy turned the corner of a building, a male suspect suddenly lunged at him, sparking a heated brawl between the two.

Amidst a chaotic altercation, a male suspect and a female assailant confronted a deputy, resulting in a distressing turn of events that ultimately led to a shooting involving the deputy. In the midst of the chaos, the woman involved in the incident was struck by gunfire. Before the arrival of the kind-hearted individuals, the deputy valiantly battled against the male suspect who was trying to take his firearm. With their help, the deputy managed to apprehend the male suspect.

When the paramedics arrived, they wasted no time providing medical assistance to the female suspect. Tragically, she was taken to a nearby hospital, where it was later discovered that she had already passed away before reaching there. The male suspect suffered only minor injuries, while the deputy was transported to the hospital with injuries of a more moderate nature. Both individuals were quickly transported to the hospital.

The deputy in question will be put on paid administrative leave in accordance with the Department’s policy.

In a recent development, the authorities have identified the male suspect as Eric Nourani, a 33-year-old resident of San Diego County. Nourani now faces serious charges, including murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, mayhem, and resisting an officer with violence. This comes as a direct result of the ongoing inquiry into the incident. He was taken into custody and placed in the Robert Presley Detention Center.

The identity of the deceased female suspect will be disclosed once her next of kin has been identified.