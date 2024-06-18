Riverside County Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez Announces Exciting Summer Bash for San Jacinto

Photo By : District5@rivco.org

In a spirited move to foster community engagement and provide a fun-filled day for residents of San Jacinto, Riverside County Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez has announced the launch of this year’s Summer Bash. This vibrant community fair is set to take place at Valley-Wide Regional Park in San Jacinto on June 29th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Summer Bash, hosted by the Office of Supervisor Gutierrez, promises a wide array of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages within the community of Riverside specifically within the marching grounds of San Jacinto. The event will feature local food vendors, arts and crafts booths, and a variety of recreational activities perfect for families to enjoy that include rock climbing, mazes, jumpers, and laser tag. Adding to the festive atmosphere, music featured will be as diverse as the 80s new wave, pop, to rock band New Wave Kids performance live throughout the event to accommodate its diverse community.

In a generous gesture to ensure the event’s success, Supervisor Gutierrez has allocated $21,500 in Community Improvement Designation (CID) funding. Valley-Wide Community Parks will help collaborate with the community event by bringing their expertise to manage and host the cheerful community Summer Bash. Within the event the first 150 attendees will be treated to a complimentary hot dog and drink, and the event will also feature $500 in raffle prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement for participants.

Supervisor Gutierrez expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I’m very excited to see our Summer Bash come to life. These events bring people together to create something we can all enjoy. We need more chances to relax and have fun.”