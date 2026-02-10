Ride Splits Launches: Simplifying Student Transportation

Ride Splits development team about to cut the ribbon in honor of the release of their new app. Photo by Diana G. Lopez

Right at the start of the 2026 spring semester, a ride-sharing app, Ride Splits, releases to ease student’s concerns with expenses and travelling speeds. Ride Splits is a brand new project unveiled by its developers, with the release party having taken place right here at CSUSB. Ride Splits provides an easy way for students to come in contact with other students to agree upon getting into a carpool together. The price of the drive is split between the students, providing a cheaper and quicker way for many to get onto campus sooner. As of now, only CSUSB students are able to use this app. On the other hand, the drivers themselves are getting quality just as great as the students. With the security of knowing that only verified students are allowed to enter and that Ride Splits allows for full flexibility in the driver’s schedule, it is a win-win on both sides!



The Ride Splits development group were the main crew who organized the whole event and showcased it. A notable figure though is Nadir Esmail, the lead developer who helped push this project to be what it is now. Yet another notable figure was the Ride Splits’ president themselves, Ahmed Burgos. Ahmed Burgos is a proud CSUSB student who is now aiming to help fellow students to have a safe, cheap, and easy way to ride to CSUSB. Although, many praises go to the entire development crew who have equally worked as hard and each one of them have contributed greatly into making this project come alive. The Ride Splits team presented their work in one of the many conference rooms provided on the second floor of the SMSU North building. The app was also released right at the start of the semester on January 26th, 2026, allowing for many to be able to make use of it throughout the rest of the semester.

Being placed in a room as big as the conference rooms, many students showed up and conversed as they talked about this new helpful app. This event was not only to bring awareness to the app though. Students were able to easily network and talk with one another, allowing plenty to have made a new friend or a person to keep in contact with. All attention was given to the speakers and students were very receptive and inquired plenty. The atmosphere in this room wasn’t just formal, it was very friendly. It was easy to go up to students and strike up conversation or enter ongoing ones. What helped ease the air was the access to free drinks and snacks. Students were able to ease their pressures with something tasty and being able to wash it down. The development team were down on the floor communicating with students as well, giving others an opportunity to look into the minds of the makers of Ride Splits. Ride Splits is out on the App Store and Google Play, meaning students can sign up to be a driver or to start sharing rides with others. Travel is not only cheaper and quicker, but also friendlier thanks to Ride Splits.