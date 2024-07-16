Respecting Women’s Choices: The Case for Accessible Abortion in Complex Situations

Photo Credit: Lydia Saad with News Gallup

The abortion debate is a very emotional issue. Pro-choice supporters think women should have the right to decide what happens to their own bodies and have access to safe, legal abortions. Pro-life supporters believe abortion is wrong and that unborn babies have a right to life. Both sides have strong arguments, making this a tough and important topic to talk about.

The debate over abortion is highly emotional and complex, with strong arguments on both sides. The decision one makes whether or not he/she should be pro-abortion or pro-life can be very personal, making either argument difficult to oppose.

As we all may know, Pro- choice are people who support the right to choose and believe that women should have the freedom to decide what happens to their own bodies. They argue that safe and legal abortion is a crucial part of healthcare. Without access to safe abortions, women might turn to dangerous methods. They also emphasize that each woman’s situation is unique, and she should be able to make the best decision for herself, possibly with advice from a doctor. On the other hand, Pro-life are people who oppose abortion and believe that life begins at conception, and therefore, abortion is morally wrong because it ends a potential life. Many of them have strong religious or ethical beliefs about the sanctity of life. They also point out that there are other options, like adoption, and believe that more support should be given to women who carry their pregnancies to term.

My decision really depends on the situation of the outcome. For example, situations become very complex. Life is complex, and so are the reasons why a woman might seek an abortion. These reasons can include financial instability, health risks to the mother, fetal anomalies, or situations of rape or incest. Those are some of the few examples why women should be trusted to make their own decision with the help of a professional healthcare provider. Safe and legal access to abortion is important to protect women’s health. However, I also understand the concerns of the pro-life side and believe it’s important to have respectful discussions. I also believe the length of time of pregnancy plays a big role in whether or not it’s ethical to abort, that being, a woman should only be eligible for abortion throughout the early stages of her pregnancy, regardless of the situation. My approach leans more towards pro-choice with exceptions.

To strengthen my argument, Pew Research Center conducted a study to understand where Americans stand in this debate, in which nearly three-quarters of adults (73%) say abortion should be legal if the woman’s life or health is endangered by the pregnancy, while just 11% say it should be illegal. And about seven-in-ten say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape, with just 15% saying it should be illegal in this case. Again, this debate is mainly subject to persuasion, and opinion. Factual data doesn’t really exist in a more opinionated debate.

What do Americans think of this renowned debate? According to Research Pew Center, nearly one-in-five U.S. adults (19%) say that abortion should be legal in all cases, with no exceptions. Fewer (8%) say abortion should be illegal in every case, without exception. By contrast, 71% either say it should be mostly legal or mostly illegal, or say there are exceptions to their blanket support for, or opposition to, legal abortion. Personally, I am on the same boat as the individuals that believe it should be mostly legal or mostly illegal based on certain exceptions. Like mentioned before, it all depends on the complexity of the issues that the woman is involved in. It is quite surprising to see that only 2% of individuals believe abortion should be illegal in all cases other than some exceptions.

In addition, the weight on the decision made is based upon the length of time a woman has been pregnant for. Research Pew Center found that there is evidence that many people are cross-pressured on this issue. For example, more than half of Americans who generally support abortion rights – by saying it should be legal in “most” or “all” cases – also say the timing of an abortion (i.e., how far along the pregnancy is) should be a factor in determining its legality (56%) (Research Pew Center). The same share of people who generally support legal abortion say abortion providers should be required to get the consent of a parent or guardian before performing an abortion on a minor (56%). And about a third of Americans who generally support legal abortion (33%) say the statement “human life begins at conception, so a fetus is a person with rights” describes their own view at least “somewhat” well (Research Pew Center). Although my opinion on this debate is clear, some of the exceptions I mentioned earlier include this stat. It is only ethical to weigh in the length of the time a woman is pregnant to include her in the eligibility for abortion. For example, if a woman was sexually abused and raped, in which concluded in her being pregnant, then the woman should make a decision on whether or not she wants to abort the pregnancy in it’s early stages of pregnancy. I don’t think it’s ethical for a woman to be unsure of aborting a pregnancy until it’s last stages, instead, a woman should make a decision throughout the early stages of pregnancy.

While I lean towards a pro-choice stance, recognizing the complexity of situations that lead women to seek abortions, I also understand and respect the concerns of the pro-life perspective. I believe women should have the right to make decisions about their bodies with professional healthcare guidance, with the exception of it being throughout the early stages of pregnancy. Ensuring safe and legal access to abortion is crucial for protecting women’s health, but respectful discussions and certain ethical considerations should also be part of the conversation.