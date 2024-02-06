Remembering the Legacy: CSUSB Athletics Pays Tribute to Hall of Fame Coach Larry Reynolds

Courtesy – Hung Tsai, Assistant Athletics Director/Sports Information

In a solemn announcement, California State University San Bernardino (CSUSB) Athletics shares the somber news of the passing of Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Larry Reynolds. His impact on the university’s sports landscape is indelible, leaving behind a legacy that transcends the basketball court. Coach Reynolds, during his five-season tenure from 1997 to 2002, laid the foundation for one of the West Coast’s premier basketball programs. In his second year, the Coyotes achieved a historic milestone by reaching the 1999 NCAA Elite Eight. Reynolds’ teams boasted an outstanding 75.9 percent winning percentage (110-35), a record unmatched in CSUSB’s coaching history.



The list of accomplishments under Reynolds’ guidance is extensive, including two NCAA Regional titles (1999 and 2002), three consecutive CCAA titles (2000-02), and four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths (1999-02). The 2001-02 season, with a remarkable 28-2 record, tied for the best record among all NCAA men’s basketball programs that year. Before becoming the architect of CSUSB’s basketball success, Reynolds paid his dues as a long-time assistant coach at UC Riverside and the University of San Francisco. His journey with the Coyotes was a perfect match, propelling the team to national prominence. After his impactful stint at CSUSB, Reynolds took on the head coach position at Long Beach State, spending five seasons there. Subsequently, he dedicated his coaching prowess to fellow CCAA-member Stanislaus State, where he led the Warriors to their inaugural NCAA Division II Tournament appearance in 2013.



In recognition of his significant contributions, Coach Reynolds was rightfully inducted into the CSUSB Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. His legacy extends beyond the wins and championships; it is a testament to the lasting impact he had on the CSUSB community. Those who knew Coach Reynolds best at CSUSB shared their heartfelt reflections: Nancy Simpson, former CSUSB Athletic Director, expressed gratitude for his role in putting CSUSB on the map and described him as “larger than life.” Dwight Sweeney, former CSUSB Faculty Athletic Representative, praised Reynolds for bringing integrity to CSUSB basketball and ensuring the success of student-athletes on and off the court.

Kim Cherniss, CSUSB Women’s Volleyball Head Coach, remembered Coach Reynolds as a true champion, whose authenticity and humor made him a joy to work with. Dr. Paul Vicknair, CSUSB Faculty Athletic Representative, highlighted Reynolds’ kindness and generosity, emphasizing his role as a role model for student-athletes. Gus Argenal, the current CSUSB Head Men’s Basketball Coach, spoke of Coach Reynolds’ lasting impact on the program and the athletic department, acknowledging his mentorship and the standard he set for Coyote basketball.

As CSUSB Athletics mourns the loss of a coaching legend, the thoughts and prayers of the entire community go out to Coach Larry Reynolds’ family and friends. Today and always, his Hall of Fame coaching career is honored, and his memory will continue to inspire generations of athletes and coaches alike.