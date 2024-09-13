Redlands Fire Department Rescues Driver from Overturned Vehicle

Redlands firefighters work together to stabilize and recover an overturned Toyota SUV after it veered off Cypress Avenue near Smiley Heights Drive on Wednesday evening, Sept. 11. Using ropes tied to a fire truck, the crew prepares to safely revert the vehicle as part of their rescue operation. Photo By: Redlands Fire Department

REDLANDS, Calif. (Sept. 12, 2024) — A driver was rescued from their overturned vehicle after it veered off the road on Cypress Avenue near Smiley Heights Drive in Redlands late Thursday afternoon, according to the Redlands Fire Department.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Firefighters responded swiftly to the scene, where they found the vehicle overturned on a slope off the roadway. A specialized truck company was deployed, utilizing Rescue 42 struts to stabilize the car before beginning the rescue operation.

Firefighters then employed AMKUS Rescue Systems tools to safely extricate the driver from the vehicle’s passenger compartment. According to officials, the driver was evaluated by paramedics on the scene but sustained no injuries and declined transport to the hospital.

“Our crew acted quickly to ensure the scene was stabilized and the driver was safely removed from the vehicle,” the Redlands Fire Department said in a statement. “We are relieved the individual was unharmed.”

The incident temporarily slowed traffic in the area, but there were no major disruptions reported.

Local authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident.