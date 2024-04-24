PRSSA’s Club relaunch offers new opportunity for future PR career

By: Ashley Schwartz, Margaret Marin, Jocelyn Gonzalez, and Damaris Preciado

Dr. Perez-Torres captures and collaborates with students from Coyote Chronicle and Coyote PR

The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) and California State University of San Bernardino (CSUSB) students are gearing up for an exciting relaunch of their club next semester. Located at the heart of CSUSB, the initiative aims to attract new members and foster a vibrant community of aspiring PR professionals.

Next semester, CSUSB will be relaunching the Public Relations Student Society of America to attract current and future st students to participate in the club. Professor Sidney Robinson will serve as the Club Advisor alongside Dr. Deborah Perez Torres as the Faculty Advisor.

The PRSSA will teach students how to write press releases, how to recognize who the target audience is, how to build relationships with the media, and further student’s understanding and experiences within PR.

The relaunch will allow the campus community to gain pr skills and this club will not go unnoticed as the students will be in charge of the campus having a positive image with its members and faculty.

“We are hoping to attract students from every major on campus, because no matter what your work is, learning how to present and communicate it to others is an essential skill. PRSSA can help students learn how to communicate effectively to achieve their goals” said Dr. Perez Torres, Faculty Advisor of the PRSSA Chapter of CSUSB.

Dr. Debora Pérez Torres an Assistant Professor at California State University, San Bernardino, specializing in emotion, social identity, and media effects, with a focus on minority populations like Latinos. She holds degrees from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, the University of Utah, and the University of California, Santa Barbara, and her research has been published in journals such as Journal of Applied Communication Research and Health Communication.

Whether you’re passionate about public relations or looking to expand your network, this relaunch offers a fantastic opportunity to get involved and make meaningful connections. Join us in shaping the future of PRSSA at CSUSB!