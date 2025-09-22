President Tomás D. Morales Honored as California Senate District 29’s Man of the Year

President Morales became CSUSB’s fourth president in 2012 and has led major student-success initiatives and fundraising efforts during his tenure. In August, he announced he will step down at the end of the 2025–26 academic year, capping more than half a century in higher education.

Award recognizes decades of leadership and impact on CSUSB and the Inland Empire community.

California State University, San Bernardino President Tomás D. Morales was honored Thursday night as Senate District 29’s Man of the Year by State Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes during an evening program at ThinkWise Credit Union in downtown San Bernardino. The award, presented by State Senator Eloise Gómez-Reyes at the ThinkWise Credit Union, honors Morales’s lasting impact on the Inland Empire through his leadership in higher education.

The recognition comes less than a month after Morales announced at the annual Convocation on Aug. 21 that he will retire at the end of the 2025–26 academic year, concluding a remarkable 51-year career in higher education and 13 years of transformational leadership at CSUSB.

Upon accepting the distinction, Morales expressed deep gratitude, framing the award as a reflection of the university’s collective achievements during his tenure.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues and community (and as always, my family) who have shaped and supported my journey,” Morales said. “I accept this honor with gratitude and hope it may encourage and empower others to lead. There is always more work to be done.”

His tenure, which he has called “the honor of a lifetime,” is marked by unprecedented growth and ambition for the university. Under his leadership, CSUSB successfully completed its first major fundraising campaign, raising $54 million to support student programs and scholarships. He was instrumental in the founding of Growing Inland Achievement, a regional collective impact initiative aimed at boosting educational attainment, and oversaw a massive physical expansion of both the San Bernardino and Palm Desert campuses, adding more than 550,000 square feet of new facilities.

In his remarks, the president outlined his philosophy of leadership, defining it by “service, vision, building connections and communities and lifting others as we grow in our careers.”

“I believe fiercely in the power of higher education,” he stated, “because it has been the driving force behind my life’s achievements.”

Senator Gómez-Reyes, who represents the 29th District, praised Morales for his unwavering dedication to the region.

“President Morales’s work has transcended the university campus,” she said. “He has been a pivotal partner in regional economic development, a champion for educational equity, and a steady force for progress. This award is a testament to a career dedicated not to self, but to service.”

With Morales’s retirement announced, the CSU Board of Trustees will now oversee the national search for his successor, a process that will define the next chapter for CSUSB.

President Morales concluded his speech by reinforcing his core belief: “Higher education plays a critical role in transforming lives, building opportunity and shaping the future of our communities.”

The Coyote Chronicle congratulates President Morales on this well-deserved honor as the campus community prepares to celebrate his final year of leadership