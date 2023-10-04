Overqualified and Underqualified: post Graduate of recent Psychology Graduate Melissa Duro Hernandez

Prier University of Redlands student Melissa Duro Hernandez graduated a year and a half ago with masters in Psychology and Organizational Leadership finds new challenges in mental health while trying to enter a competitive workforce.

While providing a Q&A interview, Melissa Hernandez gave important information regarding her experience with the adjustment after college and how it has affected her health mentally and physically.

Q: Do you find that the job market is scarce due to your level of degree?

A: Yes and no, I find that it has been remarkably hard due to the lack of human interaction reviewing my resume. The social platforms such as Indeed.com are not reliable as I sometimes do not receive a response that my resume has been received. I feel that companies are using more AI software and my resume is not coded to expectation in order to receive a live interview. At this point I am lost on how to construct my resume to pass a computer. I know that there are many jobs with in relation to my credentials I just can’t seem to get a live person to give me a call back. After a year and half of updating my resume and reapplying I was starting to become discouraged.

Q: What are some of the ways that you were denied employment?

A: Mostly by being overqualified or under qualified. I’ve had an experience when an employer responded to my application and they advised that I was under-qualified due to the lack of work experience. I spent so many years going to school, I was unable to join the workforce. It doesn’t make sense as I can’t work at a pizza place down the street because I am overqualified.

Q: How is being out of work affecting you?

A: Personally, I have had both positive and negative reactions towards my mental health. After college, I had to adjust to being a normal person. I was sleep deprived and I lacked energy due to not eating well I felt that I could finally take care of myself but I didn’t know where to start. I had to distinguish myself as an individual outside of school and it really took a toll on me. I had so much pressure from my family to finish and even now I feel that it is still hard to communicate with them as they don’t know how to have a normal conversation with me while referring to school. Now the conversation goes in the wrong direction because I have yet to find employment. I was able to find the positive in taking a break from being so busy. This is the healthiest I have ever been and I wouldn’t have been able to listen to my body without being so preoccupied.

Q: Do you have any helpful tips that could help students deal with post graduation depression?

A: Yes, many things can be stressful but it is important to find yourself outside of school or work. It is important to take the time to listen to your body with the time that you now have. Taking a break may not feel so good but it can be beneficial if you look at it in a different way. Also, to not be so hard on yourself, the world is always evolving and so will you it just takes time.

Melissa mentioned that she feels that she has learned a lot about herself during the interview as she was able to verbally express and critically think of the pros and cons. She hopes to help other students find comfort in post-graduation depression as it is a normal transition into an adults life.

Alyssa the interviewer then thanked Melissa for sharing her story.