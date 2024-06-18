ONE IN FOUR MEN HAVE HEART DISEASE – RESEARCH SHOWS

Rams senior manager of partnership management, Bianca Graves, said the day was about “encouraging folks to learn about heart health [and] putting them in front of Black cardiologists through education and resources. Photo By Travis Ellison

The Los Angeles Rams have partnered with Edwards Lifesciences to further efforts to raise awareness of heart diseases. Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake and his Carnell Lake, an NFL legend join the movement to raise awareness of heart disease. The two organizations have held a free screening event hosted in the Rams locker room at So-Fi stadium.The event consisted of two heart health seminars and one-on-one screening which included blood-pressure and EKG’s lead by respected cardiologists.

Heart Disease is very important because if not taken seriously enough it can lead to cardiac arrest, high-blood pressure, severe strokes, heart failure and much more. As stated from the CDC, the main factors that can cause heart disease are factors of obesity and excessive weight, unhealthy diets, excessive alcohol use and physical inactivity. High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors that can increase the risk of heart disease.

Quentin Lake and his father Carnell Lake led the movement with the assistance from the Rams organization. Since the rams partnership with Edwards Lifescience, this is the fourth official free event displayed to the community. According to Rams safety Quentin Lake, “Sometimes you don’t know what your body is dealing with, what your heart is dealing with, and for the Rams and Edwards Lifesciences to provide this opportunity for fans and community members is fantastic.” The Rams partnership is focused on bringing awareness to the community and precedent on taking action.

This action done by the Los Angeles Rams should be the foundation for all organizations all across California. The neighbors such as the Chargers, Dodgers, Angels, Sparks, Kings should all take initiative as well. The community is the foundation of all these programs so raising awareness and giving the resources to help is the perfect coexistence. The Rms partnership with Edwards Lifescience goes hand and hand because they are the global leader in patient-focused innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Just like the Rams have a passion for their fans, Edwards Lifesciences has a passion for their patients and is dedicated to improving lives through partnerships.

Professional Athletes such as Quentin Lake are the leaders of these movements and their voice travels not to this community but many more. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States for one of every four male deaths, and one of every give female deaths according to statistics from the American Heart Association. Having a voice and making an impact on the community is something that should be done and is well recognized.