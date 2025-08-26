New California Law Could Bring More Pollution to Inland Empire Communities

Industrial smokestacks loom over Southern California communities as environmental advocates warn that Senate Bill 131 could exempt polluting projects from review, increasing risks for already overburdened residents

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A bill hurried into California law this summer is drawing criticism from environmental advocates, who warn it could open the door to new waves of pollution in some of the state’s most vulnerable communities. Senate Bill 131, which was passed in June as part of a budget package, loosens environmental regulations for what the state has labeled “advanced manufacturing” projects. Critics say the term masks the reality that such facilities often produce toxic air and water contamination, and they caution that without amendments the law will leave communities like Ontario and San Bernardino defenseless against new industrial hazards.

Ontario, already ranked as having the dirtiest air in Southern California, is home to several facilities that fit the state’s definition of advanced manufacturing. Among them is Alumin-Art Plating, a metal finishing business with a history of hazardous waste issues; a General Electric jet engine testing site long scrutinized for its emissions; and a Sterigenics medical sterilization facility linked to a cancer cluster in the region. Advocates argue these examples show how dangerous SB 131’s exemptions could be if similar projects are allowed to bypass environmental review. Without such review, residents may not be notified about new projects until construction begins and harmful impacts are felt.

The law was pushed through with no opportunity for amendments, but lawmakers still have until September 12 to make changes before the legislative session ends. Environmental justice groups say the stakes are especially high for low-income communities across San Bernardino County, where residents already live with disproportionate rates of asthma, cancer, and other pollution-related illnesses. “When industry is allowed to cut corners, it’s families in communities like Ontario who pay the price,” one advocate said. “This bill takes away their right to even know what’s being built next to their homes.”

The push for amendments has gained some traction in Sacramento, with legislators signaling support for closing loopholes in the bill. But time is short, and if the law remains as written, developers could move quickly to propose projects that would otherwise face stricter scrutiny. Advocates say that history has shown that when industry is freed from oversight, public health suffers. They point to decades of struggle in the Inland Empire, where industrial growth has often outpaced environmental protections, leaving communities to fight back only after the damage was done.

For residents in Ontario and San Bernardino, the possibility of SB 131 taking effect without revision feels like history repeating itself. Local leaders say the bill risks entrenching environmental inequities that the region has been struggling to overcome for years. “This is about survival for communities that are already overburdened,” said a resident who has organized around air quality issues in Ontario. “If lawmakers don’t fix this now, it will be too late once the next polluting facility moves in.”