Nerd Talk: Building a Niche Community on Campus

Pictured (from top to bottom): Nick Cabrera, Sommer Sechang, Anthony Padilla-Barragan, Olivia Ramsey, Christina Vargas, Mariel Gonzales, David, and Alexis Rios

In the heart of California State University, San Bernardino, a vibrant and passionate community of nerdy enthusiasts has found its voice, quite literally, through a podcast that celebrates all things science fiction, fantasy, horror, and more. Nestled among the bustling academic atmosphere, Nerd Talk, a podcast initiated by Nick Cabrera, is creating ripples of excitement on campus and beyond.

Nick, a communications major with a media studies background, is set to graduate this December with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Known to some as “Maverick,” he embarked on this podcasting journey after transferring to CSUSB and discovering an abundance of fellow students who shared his fervor for all things nerdy.

In a recent interview, Nick opened up about the origins and aspirations of Nerd Talk. The podcast, he explained, was initially born on Instagram back in 2018 as a means to share his love for movies, TV shows, literature, and more. However, it was the enthusiasm of his fellow students at CSUSB and the encouragement of Professor Kevin Lyons from Local Matters that truly ignited their passion and gave them the push they needed to transform Nerd Talk into a reality.

The core premise of the podcast is simple, as the name suggests – it’s all about Nerd Talk. The Nerd Talk team gets together to discuss a wide array of topics, ranging from science fiction, fantasy, and horror, to drama and comedy within various forms of media. They aim to create a welcoming and non-judgmental space where people can freely express their love for these genres while educating and uniting fans of the nerdy community.

Creating each podcast episode involves meticulous planning. The team selects a topic, creates a script with key discussion points, and ensures that the Coyote Radio studio is available for recording. Setting up and dismantling the studio takes about 15 minutes for a 30-minute episode. Post-recording, the editing process can extend up to a week, ensuring the final product is a seamless and enjoyable listening experience.

Balancing the responsibilities of podcasting and managing social media can be time-consuming, but Nick emphasizes that he’s not alone in this endeavor. Season One of Nerd Talk featured an incredible team, including camera women and hosts Olivia Ramsey, Mariel Gonzales, and Christina Vargas, as well as editing partner Anthony Padilla-Barragan. In Season Two, the team grew to include a graphic designer and co-host, audio managers, and additional crew members, making it easier to manage their responsibilities.

Challenges, however, are an inevitable part of the podcasting journey. One major obstacle Nerd Talk has faced is editing timelines, as they strive for top-quality content. Filming longer episodes can lead to extended editing times to ensure the best viewer experience.

Despite the challenges, Nick fondly recalls how Nerd Talk brings people together. The camaraderie extends beyond the screen, with the cast and crew often gathering outside of filming to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

Nerd Talk’s impact on campus life and the university community is undeniable. By reaching out to passionate individuals across different nerdy interests, they have successfully brought people together. The show not only educates but also introduces viewers to diverse perspectives within the nerd culture.

Social media plays a pivotal role in promoting Nerd Talk. Word of mouth, along with a strong social media presence, has allowed them to reach a global audience. Their dedicated fan base has contributed to expanding their reach beyond campus.

In a world where social media is a driving force, Nerd Talk’s transition from Instagram to YouTube was pivotal for its success. It allowed them to engage with their audience on a more personal level, providing a visual platform for their content.

While Nick keeps some surprises up his sleeve regarding upcoming guests and collaborations, he is in discussions with various podcast groups and special guest stars. The anticipation is palpable, promising exciting episodes for viewers.

Staying updated with podcasting trends and innovations is crucial, but Nerd Talk prefers to tread its path. They draw inspiration from other podcast groups but ultimately choose topics based on their shared interests and passions.

The podcast’s audience comprises individuals who share a deep love for imagination, be it through Star Wars, One Piece, anime conventions, or more.

For students aspiring to start their podcasts or manage social media for campus-related projects, Nick’s advice is simple: Just go for it. He credits Professor Lyons for igniting the spark in their team to pursue their passion, emphasizing that you never know who shares your interests in your classes.

Looking to the future, Nerd Talk is far from slowing down. With Season Two underway, they are determined to keep expanding their reach, incorporating new voices and perspectives. Their goal is to foster a sense of community among the nerd culture, bringing together fans of video games, comic books, anime, and more. As they continue to grow, Nerd Talk is set to captivate the hearts and minds of nerds from all corners of the globe, offering them a welcoming space to share their passions.

In the ever-evolving landscape of podcasts and social media, Nerd Talk stands out as a vibrant and inclusive community for lovers of all things nerdy. With boundless enthusiasm and an unwavering commitment to their niche, they are well on their way to conquering the world of podcasts, one episode at a time.