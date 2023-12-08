Navigating AI in Education: A Dive into Student Habits

Local student uses AI, ChaptGPT, for her Digital Media Communication course at CSUSB. **Photo Credit: Damaris Preciado

AI has become a daily and if not constant tool for many students. AI has come to shape the way we learn to dive into a world with pre-set decisions. Embarking on real impacts from real students and experiences that reflect back on how relevant it is today. We aim to understand the real impact in all of AI from the lives of young adults to people in their mid 30’s.

ChaptGPT has had a rise in popularity and recent questions about how we navigate education. Whether it’s used for an advantage or what is left unsaid. The data below shows how many students actually utilize ChatGPT and how they utilize it.

The dataset, reflecting the experiences of students aged 18 to 30, displays the significance of AI in their academic lives, earning an average rating of 4 out of 5 for relevance and helpfulness. But when it came to satisfaction levels they did vary wildly among students. The data is suggesting that while AI is welcomed, there might be unmet expectations beneath the surface.

In the dynamic trajectory of ChatGPT’s evolution, the narrative has transformed from a modest text generator into an answer powerhouse. This was to generate and gather attention for its widespread adoption by many big companies.

The spotlight now turns towards education, with rumors circulating about its power in excelling at schools for cheat-sheets, exams, or even writing a simple email in institutions. This shift prompts a critical discussion on the ethical implications of AI in academia and in the work settings.This particularly as it concerns the potential disruption of traditional learning structures.

The whole buzz around ChatGPT is throwing some curveballs at schools. They’re wrestling with problems like cheating and plagiarism thanks to AI tools. On the other side, OpenAI’s digging into bringing this tech into classrooms has everyone at each other’s ends, debating if it’s the future of learning, a potential threat to the very core of education, or even genuine work conditions.

Traditionally, students have turned to AI for studying and managing emails. However, our dive into the dataset reveals something fascinating. AI isn’t confined to textbooks; it’s becoming part of their personal and recreational lives. From generating “Relationship Date Ideas” to managing “Health,” AI is transforming into an anit-think process.

As Aimee Alvarez, a well known Communication Specialist at California State University, reflects on the evolving landscape of education and technology, she offers some guided insight on this matter.

“Think of it like a dance between students and AI, where good communication is the secret sauce. It’s not just crunching numbers; it’s about telling stories that help us get the hang of things and steer ethically through the twists and turns of tech in education.” she said.

With this data we can now take a glimpse into how different age groups use AI in their daily lives. Young adults, aged 18-24, seem to be the more active users in this data. They leverage Ai for studying, managing documents to emails, and even asking questions to shake up their lifestyles. On the other hand, those between the ages of 25-30 seem less inclined to utilioze AI’s variety of tools. Data shows that only a handful of cases and those that have used it, seem to have lower satisfaction rates.

A notable theme emerges around ethical considerations and personal preferences. Some users strongly oppose AI cheating, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity in their academic journey. Others are more lenient, incorporating cheat-cheats and note-shortening into their study routines. The dataset points to a nuanced relationship between users and AI, highlighting the need for careful navigation and ethical awareness in its integration into everyday life.

Overall, we see that in this world where we are caught between the digital and tangible blend of life, the dataset is more than numbers. Exploring the means of it’s conventional uses. The dataset is a guide that urges us to tread carefully on how we utilize this new tool and ensures us that there’s more to discover with ethical growth.