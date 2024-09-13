Music Lovers Gather at LA’s Famous Fools in Love Music Festival 

The Delfonics perform in front of a crowd at a music festival with many chanting the lyrics in unison.

On Aug 31, 2024, Oldies music fans gather for a blast from the past in Los Angeles Sofi Stadium to watch their favorite bands perform live.

The Fools in Love music festival is a one-day music festival beginning at 11 o’clock in the morning and ending at 11 o’clock at night. The festival catered to fans of multiple genres like rap, R&B, soul, pop, and funk. Many different performers brought their groovy tunes such as, The Delfonics (photographed above), The O’Jays, Barbara Mason, Smokey Robinson, Zapp, and many more performed their greatest hits to fans who grew up in their prime time and even fans who discovered them well after.

It provides the opportunity to those who were never given the chance to see them live.

One fan, Alexis Moreno, 26, was so excited to see the artists her father raised her on and shaped her life. She was excited to see Santana and her favorite performance of the day, Zapp. Moreno enjoyed not only the performances but the amenities they offered. They had bars and food venues throughout the festival grounds and even some attractions that caught the eyes of multiple guests.

“They had Low-riders and nice cars that really brought the vibe of music to life,” Moreno said. “I definitely got to see many of my favorite artists and also enjoyed the music and dancing with people around me.”

Though this festival was supposed to be a great experience for all who attended, there were definitely mixed feelings about the festival as a whole. The performers were on top of their game, but the structure of the event could have been handled differently and, well, better. According to Oldies fan, Paulina Roybal, 26, arrived earlier than the time the event started hoping to see some of her favorite artists kick off the festival but was met with unorganized lines leading to nowhere and eventually into a large crowd before the entry gates. With gates opening at 11:00am and no employees guiding any of the attendees to the proper direction, she missed one of her favorite singer’s performances in a line with a two hour wait.

“It was very unorganized to have the gates open at Eleven [in the morning] and also have the first performance be at the same time,” stated Roybal. “Especially with the lines being so long and no employees formerly guiding anyone.”

Fans crowd into long lines at the entry gates of the music festival in unorderly fashion.

Although some fans did not have the greatest start to their day, they all gathered together for the same reason, and it was just to enjoy the serenity music brings. Arianna Roybal, 21, enjoyed seeing the variety of personalities show up in the artists and attendees with the different styles of music and outfits. She felt that it was just a place where people can be their authentic selves with no limits holding back their creativity.

“It was fun seeing everyone’s different personalities through their outfits and there wasn’t any judgment that I felt because we were all there for the same reasons,” she mentions.

Overall, the music festival was one that will not be forgotten. Seeing the talented artists that raised many generations and being brought together for the love of music, was an experience that impacted the lives of many fans who never would have thought to see so many of these artists come together in one space.