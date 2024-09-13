Is Ice Cream a Battle?

Scooping ice cream at the vibrant and vivid island-themed Lappert's Ice Cream.

On the corner of State and N 6th. St. in downtown Redlands, a new ice cream shop, Lappert’s Ice Cream, lays its roots right next to Nicho’s La Michoacana Ice Cream, which has enjoyed their spot on the block since 2017. With only a slim sliver of space between them, the question is begged: Is the new arrival a friend or a foe?

Since August of 2017, Nicho’s La Michoacana, or Nicho’s, as the endearing abbreviation goes, has meant many things to the Redlands community. A glorious respite from Southern California’s scorching heat, a colorful addition to the cool-toned palette of Redlands and, of course, a wonderland of delicious goodies. Their goal in opening, stated family owner in 2017, was to offer fresh, Michoacana-style treats to a community that may not have knowledge of Mexican flavors.

Dirtbag Coffee was known for its A new inhabitant is making a home in its place. The Hawaii-based chain Lappert’s Ice Cream – whose second closest location is in Palm Springs – bought a one-way ticket to State Street in November 2023 and appears to be flourishing since.

With a full shop, pedestrians passing in awe, and continued local chatter about the newcomer, Lappert’s is already a prominent name to many Redlands folk. But what does this mean for Nicho’s? Is it like adding another male betta fish to a small tank of one? Or is it more like bringing a male and female together in holy matrimony? I set out to investigate how two entities specializing in the same product can coexist in such a small pond.

What I found is that the pond is not so small, after all. While the two may be stuck at the hip, with as little privacy as conjoined twins, their personalities are different as night and day. So much so that they each have a different partner! Someone who can tell the two apart, someone who really loves them for them.

Inviting weary travelers and already-too-hyper children inside for a cool bite is a handsome sign outside of Nicho’s that reads “Homemade Ice Cream Since 2017.” I enter, delighted by the clean air and nostalgic melodies of Nirvana, The Cure, and Smashing Pumpkins. A young woman with bangs dyed red greets me with a smile and eagerly, but patiently, awaits my order. After much indecision, I commit to a coconut paleta and walk past the heavenly ice cream case to the register. As she rings me up, I salivate at the collection of Mexican candy and snacks: tajin, tamarindo, Lucas, chicharrones de harina (pinwheel chips), Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and the list goes on. I mentioned that they changed their menu, which was on a small board instead of the chalkboard that spanned almost half the wall. She explains to me that it is a temporary new home for the menu while they redesign how it is displayed on the chalkboard.

I take a seat by the wide front windows, on which is taped note that reads: “Seats reserved for Nicho’s customers only! Thank you! :).” A man returns a chair to one of the tables from where he was sitting a dozen feet away. A few minutes earlier, he and four others had walked by Nicho’s, each with their own personal ice cream. In his hand, the biggest ice cream sundae I have ever seen. You can guess where it was from. Lappert’s. They relish in this small but powerful way to battle the heat, laughing and licking ice cream as it melts down their arms.

Curiosity leads me back to the front, where I gaze at the t-shirts hung up on the wall. One is black with a simple “Nicho’s” logo on the front and on the back a colorful loteria card featuring three paletas. The same employee who helped me explains that the other shirt — an abstract collage of a skull, graffiti font, and Neapolitan colors — was a collaboration with an artist. That same wall was also to be under future construction; they were planning to impress a great Redlands mural upon it.

Finally, I pop the big question. What has it been like with the new shop right next door?

(still under construction)