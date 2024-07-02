“Local Businesses Struggle as Homelessness Crisis Intensifies, Impacting Revenue and Customer Safety”

"GXO Logistics Warehouse"

By Cristian Castillo

(San Bernardino) – As the homeless population surges, local businesses are feeling the strain—none more so than GXO Logistics, a regional powerhouse now battling shrinking revenue and mounting safety concerns for its employees amidst the crisis. Over the years, the company has been closely observing the growing impact of homelessness as the frequency of incidents involving their premises continues to rise. The financial losses are causing great concern, but what’s even more troubling is the increasing fear among the staff. Responding to the situation, GXO’s Loss Prevention team has implemented a range of measures to minimize these risks. This includes implementing stricter security protocols and collaborating with local agencies and organizations focusing on tackling homelessness. GXO Logistics is a prime example of the challenges businesses encounter when grappling with this intricate and widespread problem in their pursuit of a safer environment for their employees and customers.



The final report of the San Bernardino County 2023 Homeless Count and Survey sheds light on the gravity of this pressing issue. In just one year, the count of individuals experiencing homelessness has seen a significant rise. The figures show a 25.9% increase, with the number of adults and children without a home climbing from 3,333 in 2022 to 4,195 in 2023. In a surprising turn of events, the population of unsheltered individuals has experienced a notable surge. The figures have skyrocketed by a staggering 24.6%, soaring from 2,389 in 2022 to a staggering 2,976 in 2023. Most of the homeless population, precisely 76.9%, which amounts to 3,226 individuals, were found in seven cities: Barstow, Colton, Fontana, Ontario, Redlands, San Bernardino, and Victorville. In the city of San Bernardino, it is worth mentioning that a significant portion of unsheltered adults (32.1%) have experienced homelessness, highlighting the severity of the problem in this particular area.



Playing a crucial role in this endeavor is Matthew Quigney, the Loss Prevention Coordinator at GXO Logistics. Quigney offers a fresh and insightful viewpoint on the challenges of the growing homeless population near the warehouse. With firsthand experience, Quigney brings a unique and well-informed perspective to the table. In his observations and experiences, he brings to the forefront the practical realities of managing security in a complex environment where external social issues have a direct impact on business operations. Quiney’s analysis of the developing situation and the actions taken by his team provide a comprehensive examination of the connection between corporate accountability and the well-being of the community.

“Being one of the security coordinators, I must say that I have a keen understanding of the homeless population in the area,” Quigney revealed. “Throughout my time working here, I have witnessed a persistent presence of homelessness in our community. Unfortunately, over the years, this issue has only intensified.” Thankfully, our location is distant from gas stations, fast food establishments, and other infrastructure that tends to attract homeless individuals, which means we are not exposed to their presence on a daily basis. However, whenever we manage to do so, there is inevitably a problem. In this eye-opening report, the author sheds light on the pressing issue of homelessness near the GXO Logistics warehouse. The account emphasizes the need for constant vigilance in order to address the security challenges that arise from this situation effectively.



Multiple incidents involving homeless individuals have greatly affected the security of the warehouse. In recent times, the encounters have been quite uneventful, with people simply making their way to the freeway. However, it’s worth noting that there have been more serious incidents in the past. In a daring display of resourcefulness, individuals have managed to gain unauthorized entry into the premises, skillfully navigating past barriers and making their way into trailers to procure valuable items. Undeterred by the law, they even went so far as to attempt to profit from their ill-gotten gains by offering them for sale. In response to these incidents, measures were taken to enhance security, including the implementation of an electric fence and the utilization of an aerial drone for improved surveillance. The security team’s responsibilities have expanded beyond mere monitoring to actively preventing unauthorized individuals from gaining access to the property. In a rather unsettling incident, a male transient made his way onto the premises and positioned himself in front of the employee entrance. As employees were leaving, he proceeded to remove his clothing, causing quite a stir. An urgent call to the police was required, but response times were less than ideal due to the property’s jurisdictional “gray” area. In a turn of events, a fire broke out at a homeless encampment near the warehouse, putting the entire facility at risk. In a race against time, a blazing inferno erupted from an RV, swiftly engulfing the surrounding vegetation. The fire department and the vigilant warehouse security team sprang into action, working tirelessly to contain the flames until reinforcements arrived.



In San Bernardino, the current state of affairs at GXO Logistics serves as a powerful testament to the nature of homelessness, a systemic problem that reaches well beyond the confines of any single company. The 2023 San Bernardino County Homeless Count and Survey has shed light on the increasing number of homeless individuals, emphasizing the pressing need for comprehensive solutions. In an effort to tackle the challenges at hand, GXO Logistics has taken significant steps to bolster security measures and establish collaborations with local agencies. However, it is important to recognize that these actions primarily address the surface-level issues, leaving the underlying root causes unaddressed. Matthew Quigney’s experiences and the incidents faced by the security team shed light on the daily obstacles brought about by homelessness. In order to bring about long-term change, it is crucial for community leaders, policymakers, and businesses to come together and work on developing strategies that tackle the underlying issues contributing to homelessness. By doing so, we can create a safer and more stable environment for everyone involved.