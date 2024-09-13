Line Fire Tears Through San Bernardino Mountains, Triggers Widespread Evacuations

Christian Espiritu Writes “CA330 is the main highway to go up to Big Bear Lake passing the smaller towns of Running Springs and Arrowbear which are now in Level 3 Evacuation protocol. This is from 2 hours ago”. Photo By: Caltrans Dsitrict 8

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2024) — The Line Fire, which ignited in the San Bernardino Mountains on September 5, has continued to spread rapidly, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes. As of Sunday morning, the fire has grown to nearly 17,459 acres and remains completely uncontained.

The fire is burning aggressively due to strong winds pushing the flames uphill, making containment efforts difficult. “The fire is moving very quickly,” said San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. “We’re facing challenging conditions with the steep terrain and dry weather.”

Thunderstorm outflow winds are causing very erratic behavior on the Line Fire, and vegetation is critically dry. Today there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the fire area. Temperatures will range from the upper 80’s to around 100 degrees, and an Excessive Heat Warning continues throughout the day. The fire will start out under smoky skies today which will help moderate fire behavior, but as smoke clears through the afternoon, fire activity will once again pick up. Smoke remains a challenge for aircraft, limiting access to parts of the fire. Limited resources and logistical support have hampered fire control efforts. Afternoon thunderstorms could cause new ignitions and potentially influence activity around the fire perimeter. Hot and dry conditions mixed with thunderstorms are expected to challenge firefighters for the next few days.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for several areas, including Running Springs, Fredalba, Smiley Park, and Rimwood. Residents in these areas have been ordered to leave immediately. Evacuation centers have been established at Skyline Elementary School in Running Springs, Yucaipa Community Center, and Redlands East Valley High School.

Power outages have also affected the region, leaving many residents without electricity. The smoke from the fire has significantly impacted air quality in the San Bernardino Valley and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze on the ground and from the air. Bulldozers are creating firebreaks to prevent the flames from spreading further. However, the steep terrain and dry conditions are making it difficult to contain the fire. The fire has already caused substantial damage, with several homes either damaged or completely destroyed.

Incident Facts:

Name: Line Fire

Line Fire Start Date/Time: 2024-09-05

2024-09-05 Incident Status: Active

Active Location: Base Line Road and Aplin Street, Highland

Base Line Road and Aplin Street, Highland Type: Wildfire

Wildfire Cause: Under Investigation

Under Investigation Counties: San Bernardino

San Bernardino Administration Unit: Unified Command: CAL FIRE San Bernardino-Inyo-Mono Unit, City of Highland and San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department

Unified Command: CAL FIRE San Bernardino-Inyo-Mono Unit, City of Highland and San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Unified Command Agency(s):

Size: 17,459 acres

17,459 acres Containment: 0%

0% Structures Threatened: 35,405

35,405 Structures Destroyed: 0

0 Structures Damaged: 0

0 Civilian Injuries: 0

0 Firefighter Injuries: 3

3 Civilian Fatalities: 0

0 Firefighter Fatalities: 0

The Line Fire has become one of the largest wildfires in California this year. Resources from across the state have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts. Residents are urged to follow evacuation orders and stay informed about the latest updates from local authorities. Local communities have rallied together to support those affected by the fire. Donations of food, water, and other essential supplies have been pouring in to help displaced residents.

As the Line Fire continues to burn, the situation remains dynamic. Residents in the affected areas should prepare for further power outages, worsening air quality, and the possibility of additional evacuations.