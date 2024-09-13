Line Fire Evacuations: Residents Frustrated with Lack of Media Updates

Annonymous Participant Writes “As of 3AM 9/8 on OCC road. Mostly smoldering coals in area. 1 unit posted watch, this is the closest threat to running springs lower rowco area. Looks good, but can change in an instant”.

Mandatory evacs in this area really are warranted. Without protective fire gear this would be deadly. There is more video from behind the scenes at http://www.caspernewsfootage.com

San Bernardino, CA – As the Line Fire continues to burn in the San Bernardino Mountains, residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes are expressing frustration with the lack of timely information from traditional media outlets.

Many residents have turned to social media platforms like Facebook to share updates, seek assistance, and connect with other evacuees. However, some have criticized the media for failing to provide consistent and comprehensive coverage of the situation, particularly during off-peak hours.

“Does anyone have an idea of how long we need to plan to stay evacuated?” one resident asked on Facebook. “I’m trying to figure out how long to extend the room we found for us and our pets.”

Several other residents echoed this sentiment, noting that the lack of information from official sources has made it difficult to plan for their future. Some have expressed concern that the media may not be providing updates as frequently as they should, particularly after 5 p.m.

“It seems like the media goes mute after 5 p.m.,” one resident commented. “Then they resurface the next day with the same information.”

The Line Fire has forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, and the situation remains fluid. As the fire continues to burn, many residents are relying on social media and word-of-mouth for updates, hoping for more consistent and timely information from official sources.