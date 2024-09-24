It’s All in the Technique! CSUSB Students Take Self-Defense Into Their Own Hands

Students take on empowering stances during Jiu-Jitsu Club practice. While rolling with friends, they demonstrated how to take control of body dominance when utilizing attack and escape techniques.

Everyone wants to feel prepared for that hypothetical scenario of having to protect themselves from others. For some students, weapons and alternative tools are either inaccessible or not a preference when navigating campus life. Not to fear, Jiu-Jitsu is here! Newer student and CSUSBJJ member, Camille Divisia, has found a passion for the sport’s “…unusual techniques…” and hopes to “…get stronger…” as she continues to learn, practice, and apply Jiu-Jitsu with the club.

Jiu-Jitsu is a technique-based sport and martial art that involves various methods of dominating your opponent. This can be done using different chokes, mounts, sweeps, guards and other techniques to get the other person in an inescapable spot or put yourself at an advantage when grappling (gaining control of your opponent through gripping and locking). On September 17, 2024 Csusb’s Jiu-Jitsu Club met in the school’s Health and Wellness center at 6:30 p.m. During this meeting students were learning how to apply a “Back Escape” according to seasoned, purple belt, Jujitsuka and club treasurer Alegria Garcia who was directing participants through the motion.

Students got into pairs and one participant aligned themselves from behind their rolling (or sparring) partner. They then locked them into place, wrapping their legs around the waist and arms across their chest. This is a technique called the “Rear Naked Choke”. While the initial dominant person is in a “Back Mount” the pairing would then roll over to the side while the person who is locked in maneuvers their legs outward and thrusts their hips up to break the leg lock. At this point there is a power exchange. The previously mounted person would flip over and put the initial dominant force in a submission position or point of being in a firm choke hold.

When speaking with students many expressed gratitude and enjoyment while being a part of the community. One student by the name of Caleb Baggette explained the importance of “…need[ing] to know how to protect [him]self…” with or without a firearm. He, like many other students, felt able to “…take control of…personal safety around campus…” or anywhere else there could be a potential threat. Many students similar to Caleb and Camille strive to be intermediate in the discipline the more they practice and have gained self confidence in learning how to protect themselves. Treasurer Alegria Garcia also feels empowered “…knowing how to handle other people’s bodies…” after 6 years committed to mastering Jiu-Jitsu. Instructors of this club spread that energy to its members and create a family-like atmosphere for people who want to join CSUSBJJ no matter the experience level. If you are interested in adding some skills under your belt and taking a more hands on approach to self-defense, Csusb’s Jiu-Jitsu Club is worth a try.