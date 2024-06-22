Inland Empire Faces Multi-Day Ozone Event Due to Heat Wave

Screenshot

AQI levels will increase after sunrise, peak in the mid-afternoon, and then decrease. AQI is predicted to reach the Unhealthy category in large portions of the region with localized areas reaching the Very Unhealthy category.

INLAND EMPIRE Calif. – The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) issued an ozone advisory today in effect from Friday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. until Tuesday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. The advisory comes amid forecasts for a heat wave that could cause unhealthy air quality conditions across the region.

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches for parts of the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley. These high temperatures are expected to contribute to increased ozone levels, particularly in inland areas.

“AQI levels will likely reach the Unhealthy or higher level in inland areas, with localized areas potentially reaching Very Unhealthy,” said a spokesperson for the South Coast AQMD. “Residents in coastal areas can expect lower ozone levels, but should still be aware of air quality conditions.”

The AQMD advises residents to monitor air quality conditions throughout the day, as ozone levels are expected to be highest in the mid-afternoon. Residents can track air quality in their neighborhoods by downloading the South Coast AQMD app or visiting the agency’s website at www.aqmd.gov/AQImap.

During periods of unhealthy air quality, the AQMD recommends limiting outdoor activity, especially for children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues. Residents can also help reduce ozone formation by limiting their use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment, conserving electricity, and avoiding unnecessary trips during peak ozone hours.

For more information on ozone pollution and health recommendations, visit the South Coast AQMD website or the Environmental Protection Agency’s Guide for Ozone Pollution.