Inland Empire Advocates Join Call for Gov. Newsom to Sign Bills Protecting Immigrants

A coalition of immigrant rights groups have gathered in Los Angeles this week to urge Governor Gavin Newsom to sign two newly passed bills that could reshape how California protects immigrant families and street vendors. The press conference spotlighted fears rippling through immigrant communities across the state, including the Inland Empire, as federal enforcement intensifies. The press conference came shortly after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 580, the Strengthening Immigrant Protection Response Guides Act, and Senate Bill 635, the Street Vendor Business Protection Act. Both are now on the governor’s desk awaiting his decision.

SB 635 targets sidewalk vending programs that, in some cities, require applicants to provide fingerprints or disclose immigration status. That information can be shared with federal agencies, creating what advocates say is an unnecessary risk for immigrant families. The bill would prevent local governments and contractors from gathering or sharing such data. SB 580 would direct the state Attorney General to publish model policies for schools, hospitals, courts and other public agencies on how to respond when immigration enforcement officers seek access. Supporters argue that clear statewide guidance would help ensure immigrants can use public services without fear of inconsistent treatment.

For Inland Empire groups like the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, which co-sponsored SB 635, the measures speak to daily realities. Street vendors in San Bernardino and Riverside, many of them immigrants, often face ticketing, equipment confiscation and fear that city permits could expose their families to federal enforcement.

At Cal State San Bernardino, students say the debate is not far removed from campus life. Elizabeth Lopez, a junior communication major, said her parents have sold tamales and champurrado at local swap meets for more than a decade. “Every time the police drive by, my mom tenses up,” Lopez said. “She’s not doing anything wrong, but she’s always afraid that asking for a permit could end up being a trap.” David Ramirez, a business major, said his father sells fruit on Riverside street corners and has had equipment taken away by authorities. “For us, vending wasn’t just a job, it was our family’s stability,” Ramirez said. “If the governor signs this bill, it would finally give families like mine some peace of mind.”

State Sen. María Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, who authored both bills, said they represent California’s commitment to fairness. “These bills ensure California remains a state where hardworking people can access services, pursue their dreams and contribute to our communities without fear,” Durazo said.

Immigrants make up more than 10 million residents in California, about 27 percent of the state’s population. In the Inland Empire, they are a vital part of industries such as agriculture, construction, logistics and health care. Advocates argue that protecting families and vendors is as much about supporting the economy as it is about civil rights. On campus, student leaders say many Coyotes come from immigrant households and feel the pressure firsthand. “Students can’t focus on their education if they’re worried about whether their families are safe,” one student organizer said after attending the Los Angeles event.

Newsom has not announced whether he will sign the bills. If he does, both measures would take effect Jan. 1, 2026. For Inland Empire families and CSUSB students, the decision could mean the difference between continuing to live with uncertainty and building a more secure future.