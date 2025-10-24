IEHP Listed on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care for Fourth Year in a Row

(IEHP employees celebrating at the Rancho Cucamonga Headquarters after placing No.28 on Fortunes Best Workplace in Healthcare)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid health plans, has once again placed on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care list. The announcement was made Sept. 11, 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year the organization has earned this recognition. IEHP ranked No. 28 on the list, an improvement from No. 33 last year.

The recognition is based on results from The Trust Index, a survey that measures workplace culture, employee satisfaction and trust in leadership. More than 3,600 IEHP employees participated in the survey, with 88% agreeing that IEHP is a great place to work and 95% saying the workplace is safe and inclusive.

Leaders at IEHP credit the recognition to the organization’s mission-driven culture and its dedicated employees. CEO Jarrod McNaughton said the acknowledgment reflects the heart of the organization. “It’s an incredible honor to once again be recognized for our mission-driven work and highly engaged team culture,” he said. Chief People Officer Supriya added that the achievement represents “the heart our team members bring to IEHP every day.”

The Trust Index survey includes 14 demographic questions, 60 statements and several open-ended prompts designed to measure trust and consistency within an organization. Employees respond on a five-point scale that reveals their most common workplace experiences. The scores are then averaged to produce a comprehensive assessment of workplace culture known as the Trust Index score.

IEHP employs more than 3,000 team members and partners with a network of over 6,800 providers to serve 1.5 million residents across the Inland Empire. Leaders say the organization’s success in attracting and retaining talented employees has improved patient care and community health outcomes.

“In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues,” said Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush, whose company partners with Fortune to conduct the annual survey. Organizations that achieve the Great Place to Work certification often see better recruitment results, higher employee trust and a retention rate 51% higher than typical U.S. workplaces.

IEHP’s recognition also highlights its deep involvement in the community. The organization continues to support outreach programs, local health initiatives and partnerships that promote wellness throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Leaders say their vision is simple — to not rest until the community enjoys optimal care and vibrant health.

Fortune magazine, a leading business publication, compiles the Best Workplaces lists to celebrate innovation, leadership and corporate responsibility across industries. Its editors say the rankings spotlight companies that set standards for workplace excellence and culture.

Earning a place on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care list for four consecutive years affirms IEHP’s ongoing commitment to creating a positive, supportive environment for its employees. Leaders believe that a strong, trusted team ultimately leads to better care for members and a healthier community overall.

