I.E Launches Well Project In The Chino Basin 

“As we face increasingly dramatic swings in the availability of our imported water supplies, the Chino Basin Program can provide precisely the reliability we need for our communities,” – Adel Hagekhalil

Rancho Cucamonga – The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA/Agency) have unveiled their plans to explore the Boring and Monitoring Well Project in three cities. The project launched in a ceremony held in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, June 7, 2024, marks a significant development for the Agency as it aims to enhance water supply reliability and resilience in the Inland Empire.

Accordingly, the goal of this project is to strengthen the water supply in the Inland Empire.

“This project underscores our proactive stance in facing the challenges of water management. California’s shifting weather patterns and cyclical droughts make the outlook uncertain for water supply. By better understanding our aquifer’s properties, we can tailor our water supply strategies to ensure long-term sustainability and reliability,” said Marco Tule, IEUA Board President. “As a regional leader, IEUA continues to work proactively on solutions that can keep pace with our growing service area and to support our communities’ health and well-being.”

Due to climate changes in the Inland Empire, and the lack of water management, The Exploratory Boring and Monitoring Well Project aims to gather data such as “soil data, depth-specific water samples, and measurements of aquifer properties such as permeability” to inform sustainable water management for the Chino Basin aquifers.

As stated by Edgar Tellez-Foster, the Water Resources director of the Chino Basin Watermaster “This project is key to tapping into the potential of the Chino Basin, taking a deeper look into the reliability and storage potential for the region’s water supplies”. This project is part of a larger project part of the Chino Basin Program which will bring about better levels of “ water security, flexibility, and affordability”, that will positively impact the Inland Empire.