How Student-Athletes Use Fashion and Style to Define Themselves In Uniformity

Alexis White, sr. track & field athlete, wearing a black arm compression sleeve in the 200m dash at the 2025 CCAA D2 Track and Field Championships. Photo by Jonathan.

Student Athletes are known for their dedication to their training and performance, all while keeping a full-time academic schedule. But what about those whose influence extends far beyond the uniform? From intricate hairstyles to creative fashion choices, many athletes use their personal style to make a statement, both in and out of the uniform and for most athletes, individuality is as essential as performance.

Whether funky cleats, unique braids, or bold accessories, these players are making sure that their true identities shine through. It’s not only about what happens while you’re competing anymore. Fashion is forever and that carries over into our everyday lives after it’s all said and done.

Ashli Clark, an athletics academic advisor at CSUSB, explains how athletes at her institution use fashion, hair, and aesthetics to express their individuality in and out the uniform.

Clark also weighs in on how the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies are shaping this new wave of self-expression.

Q: The saying ‘Look good, play good’ is well-known across sports. How do you think looking a certain way before a game impacts an athlete’s mindset or performance?

A: I definitely believe that in anything we do, you look good, you play good, you look good, you feel good. I definitely feel that it plays a positive role in your mindset and in your performance because you want to go out there and give your best and if you look your best It’s a win-win combination.

Q: We often see athletes like Odell Beckham, Deion Sanders, and Angel Reese express themselves through jewelry, hats, and vibrant outfits. Do you think fashion choices like these are important for athletes?

A: Oh, for sure, I like to see when athletes pull up to the tunnel of the stadium. I love to see their outfit checks. Their outfit choices are definitely important to them because that’s how they’re representing themselves before they even put on that team jersey. The hats, the jewelry, you know, sometimes I’m like, “Oh, that’s different.” Everybody has their own unique fun flair on things.

Q: How often have you seen athletes use their sport gear to express their style?

A: Even with the uniform, athletes still find ways to show individuality, whether through custom shoes, colorful compression sleeves, or gold chains. Definitely the compression sleeves. The arm sleeves, the leg sleeves, even headbands. I know gold chains are a big thing. Some of them have family members on them or religious relics on them. I know that’s very important for them and I think that it’s great.

Q: Do you think accessories like tattoos, ribbons, or unique shoes help athletes stand out while still being part of a team?

A: I know one of our volleyball players is big on having a big bow. Also just the way she has the rubber bands on her ponytail stands out as well. Sometimes we recognize student athletes by their tattoos. If you forget a name, you’d be like, I know that tattoo, especially if they have a tattoo in an uncommon place, like on the face. I know we had a women’s basketball player, she had a little teddy bear over her eyebrow. That definitely stood out for her. In men’s soccer, some of them have very vibrant shoes and you know, that definitely helps them stand apart from just being a uniform fit with their team.

Q: How do athletes balance maintaining unique hairstyles with the demands of their sports?

A: At times I know it’s tough maintaining different styles when you’re a student athlete. You have practice early in the morning that lasts for hours, then you have your own individual weight room workouts also. They have to manage going to class, study time, and doing homework and some of them have jobs, so at times, you do see them neglect their hairstyles. But I’m gonna let them know, it’s time to go make some time for yourself. It’s time to schedule some self care. I feel like when you look your best, you feel your best.

Q: How do you see the balance between performance and personal expression evolving in college sports over the next few years?

A: With the onboarding of this whole NIL situation: the name, imaging, and likeness, I definitely see college sports evolving and athletes are going to have more opportunities to express themselves. Not only with their own clothing lines, but representing other brands as well. They’ll be able to incorporate their style with other brands and all the other opportunities coming on board. I think it’s definitely moving in a new light and a new direction. I know some people are a little weary about where these NIL deals are headed, but I feel if they’re being presented in a light that’s empowering, it’s definitely gonna take off and go in a positive direction. I love where our student athletes are going. They’re all headed in a positive direction and it’s really good to see. I really enjoy seeing their growth over time, semester by semester.

As athletes continue to express themselves through hairstyles, fashion, and aesthetics, the future looks bright for self-expression in college sports. With evolving policies like NIL and the support of their athletics departments, student-athletes are finding new ways to balance performance with their individuality.