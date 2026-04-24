Grow where you are planted…A renovation innitiative.

Imagine driving down University Avenue in Riverside, California. Although our minds immediately think this is a university area that will be filled with walking students, thriving businesses, and life …it is the complete opposite. Down University Avenue you can see empty buildings, one after another. Others already have windows covered with boards, faded paint, exterior damage and graffiti signs. All this is a loud reminder of what the city once was and could potentially be. The street conditions are about the same: cracked pavements, overgrown weeds and road work signs that seem to never end.

As time has gone by, the residents of Riverside have slowly watched business close, buildings become damaged and forgotten and finally life being stripped away from what should be a young and thriving area. However, in a specific area of University Avenue there is a little business that is slowly growing and bringing life back to this side of the city. What was once a City of Riverside Historic Landmark built in 1953; The Farmhouse Motel has now been revitalized into The Farmhouse Collective.

In its earlier years The Farmhouse Motel was a stop for travelers crossing the 60-route looking for a place to recharge but this slowly started to change as new routes became available. According to the City of Riverside the motel had been empty since 2007 and eventually became small farmhouses filled with neglect, fire damage and ghosts of what once was. A representation of what is currently seen across University Avenue. Instead of demolishing the motel, a vision was born to restore it and bring the community together. A vision and a large investment sum. A sum which The LA Times writes was approximately FOUR MILLION in design and construction. With the money and an idea set in place Bailey California Properties LLC took a flawed filled, bland-looking, midcentury motel and turned it into a vibrant red, attention calling marketplace, while keeping the rural and farm theme.

The transformation of this unique spot does not leave behind the history of what the motel once was or leave unnoticed the surrounding buildings that continue deteriorating. It is proof what can happen when large investments and a creative vision can do to a once forgotten area. The motel that was once ghost-filled is now filled with laughter, music, food, bright lights and most importantly small businesses. This wasn’t only a change in image but a door to dozens of job opportunities. The remodel of the area created dozens of construction jobs and the opening of The Farmhouse Collective brought with it nearly 100 permanent positions for the community. This doesn’t stop there, with the newly formed attraction and an increase in people coming in and out of this area, surrounding businesses will be encouraged to open and invest in the remodel of the once forgotten buildings, creating fun areas, job and growth opportunities for the community and surrounding areas.

Instead of The Farmhouse being empty it is now filled with foot traffic and so much to do. The Farmhouse Collective offers a space where the community can come together to do a variety of activities like : eat, shop, socialize. Currently one of the main things The Farmhouse Collective is known for is its variety of food and vendors. They offer a variety of cuisine like gelatos, Filipino food, fried chicken, pizza and tacos. The activities don’t stop at a mouthwatering menu, the collective also offers a calendar filled with community events. These events vary between farmers market, thrifting pop-up shops, different forms of workout sessions, music nights, dance nights, watch parties for games or movies, and even an art night. A HUGE plus is that they give small vendors an opportunity to put themselves out there to sell their handmade products, plants or other specialties, opening a door to connect with customers. You name it they will have it. If you are looking for a place to make friends, pick up a quick dinner, or simply relax this renovated area welcomes everyone!

Please see the articlie wrriten by the LA Times here: SoCal vintage motels come back to life with new purposes – Los Angeles Times

Please see information provided by the City of Riverside here: Vacant University Avenue Motel Slated For Revamp as Shopping/Dining Spot | riversideca.gov

Get a priview of The Farmhouse Collective and what it offers here: Farm House Collective | Grow Where You Are Planted

Watch a short clip on family night at The Farmhouse Collective: Farm House Collective (@farmhousecollective) | TikTok