Future-Proofed Beverage Concepts Gain Popularity on College Campuses

September 16, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – As student demand for diverse and customizable beverage options continues to rise, college and university campuses across the U.S. are turning to innovative solutions to meet this growing trend. Botrista, a tech-enabled beverage program developed by an ex-Tesla robotics engineer, is emerging as a frontrunner in providing on-campus specialty drink services.

While trendy drinks have been appearing on campuses for years, many have faced challenges in terms of student satisfaction and profitability. Operational complexities, such as the constant need to adapt to changing beverage trends, have also hindered the success of these initiatives. To address these challenges, innovative food service leaders are turning to Botrista, a tech-enabled beverage program designed by ex-Tesla robotics engineer Sean Hsu. Botrista’s automated drink stations dispense high-quality ingredients, including exotic fruit purées and natural sweeteners like honey, providing a reliable and efficient way to serve trendy drinks such as Boba Milk Teas, New BobaChillers™, and frozen treats.

Botrista’s automated beverage station has become a plug-n-play solution for service of Boba Milk Teas, New BobaChillers™ and even frozen treats. At a touch of a button, food service team members can select and serve specialty drinks that have been curated, tested and certified by professional beverage R&D teams. Prep time is around 20 seconds, making service simple and consistent. Botrista’s automated cleaning systems also serve to simplify the food service staff’s job.

Because the drink station can dispense a wide range of globally sourced ingredients, like fruit purées, milk alternatives, teas, and natural sweeteners, like honey, students and staff have been quick to call out the freshness and quality of the specialty drinks. More students buying into the opportunity to make mid-meal snack beverage choices. Students and staff are empowered to select drinks from trendy categories, drink bases, exciting flavor varieties, and toppings, giving them control over nutrition choices, texture, taste and self-expression.

In fact, in partnership with Botrista, colleges and universities are capturing more traffic to on-campus drink shops, especially during the afternoon daypart. Botrista’s program has driven 60% of business during this daypart. This is not just about food and beverage revenue potential to colleges and universities. According to a study by the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS), 80% of students consider the quality and variety of campus dining options when deciding which college to attend. Dining services play a significant role in the decision to remain at a higher-education institution according to 54% of students.

College food service leaders say the secret ingredient is the ability to future-proof beverage service. As trends shift, drink menus are updated to capture the evolving cravings. Whether there is a strong preference for a trendy new ingredient or growing popularity of a particular drink category, Botrista’s cloud-based library of data-backed, professionally curated drink recipes is always being updated to capture the trend. Each of these specialty drinks can be curated in the same small footprint, by the same automated drink station and with the same reliance on Botrista’s supply chain of quality ingredients sourced from around the globe.

Until now, campus and food service directors have struggled to keep pace by making data-informed drink menu updates. Many have said it would take an entire village of data scientists, automation engineers, professional beverage mixologists, and unattainable beverage service staff to power the type of beverage programs Botrista is enabling.

Studies show that 98% of students appreciate the use of automation and robotics in campus dining, suggesting that Botrista’s innovative approach could be a game-changer for the future of college beverage service.

