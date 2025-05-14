Fontana Celebrates 112th Annual Fontana Days Parade

The 2025 Miss Fontana waves to guests who attended the 112th annual Fontana Days Parade. Photo by Emilie Betancourt

The residents of Fontana showed up and showed out for the 112th annual Fontana Days Parade this Saturday, May 3rd. Hosted by the Exchange Club of Fontana, the theme of “Dancing in the Street” had residents excited enough to set up chairs an hour before the event to secure their spots. With the parade running down Arrow Blvd, Sierra Ave, and back around Orange Way, there were more than enough options to get a good look at the floats that passed by.

More than 80 entries participated this year including local high school marching bands accompanied with their color guards, dance teams, the Fontana princess court, and city officials. There wasn’t any lack of participation from the residents of Fontana as they clapped along for the Fontana High School Marching Band as they opened the parade. There were enough vibrant colors on every float to light up the streets with fun despite the gloomy weather that caused an overcast. Everyone was excited to show their support and later, dancers from a local Folklorico group who danced perfectly in rhythm to the beats of traditional Mexican music keeping in theme of dancing in the street. The dancing was so beloved they received some of the loudest cheers throughout the event.

This event also included Mayor Acquanetta Warren as the parade’s Grand Marshall for what the Fontana Exchange Club called, “her longtime support to the community.” Other city council members were present along with school board members, and various other representatives handing out candy to kids who lined up down the sidewalks waving to whoever passed by.

For many families who come to the Fontana Days Parade it has become tradition to attend the occasion.

“When I was a kid I was in the parade for my t-ball team and now I get to watch my nephew be in it for his school marching band. It’s a lot of fun and everyone in our family loves it.”

The perspective of the residents seems to fall under a common point of view as they all feel a sense of pride when it comes to this parade. Attending is a tradition that is trickled down through generations.

This is just the beginning of a summer full of events for residents as well. On June 5th through June 8th the 112th annual Fontana Days Festival will be taking place at Veterans Park. Also hosted by the Exchange Club of Fontana in co sponsorship with the City of Fontana, the festival consists of carnival rides that are great for all ages, food trucks from local vendors, games where residents can win different prizes, and live entertainment from both local artists and entertainers. Admission fee to the festival is $3 with free entry for children who are 5 years old and under. It is an affordable way for families to spend time together while keeping it fun and eventful. There seems to be never ending fun for the residents of Fontana and despite this year being their 112th annual Fontana Days Parade there seems to be enough excitement to last another hundred years.

