Flood Warning Issued by National Weather Service for Southwest California

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for parts of Southwest California, effective from 10:00 P.M. this evening through Friday afternoon, December 22nd. This warning spans various regions, including Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys, The Inland Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

The warning comes as a result of excessive rainfall, with the potential for flooding caused by the ongoing inclement weather conditions. There is a significant risk of excessive runoff leading to the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas that are susceptible to flooding.

A storm system from the Pacific is expected to bring intermittent showers along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, which could intensify the heavy rainfall. The rainfall rates might peak at up to 1 inch per hour, particularly on Thursday and Thursday night.

In light of this forecast, the NWS urges residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and stay tuned for updates on the situation. Precautionary actions are recommended, and individuals residing in regions susceptible to flooding are advised to prepare and take necessary measures should flooding occur.

Further notifications will be disseminated as needed, particularly if there are plans to disable or restrict access to any campus buildings. The CSUSB Disaster Preparedness Reference Guide offers detailed information on emergency protocols, including wind notifications to the campus community. In case of emergencies, injuries, building damage, or hazardous situations, individuals are encouraged to contact University Police by dialing campus 9-1-1.

The NWS advises the public to closely monitor the latest forecasts and remain alert to any Flood Warnings or additional safety recommendations.