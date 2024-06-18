“Firefighters Reach 30% Containment on Hesperia Fire in San Bernardino County”

The Hesperia Fire began on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 6:49 p.m. Photo Credit: San Bernardino County

Firefighters in San Bernardino County are making progress in containing the Hesperia Fire, which has burned over 1,100 acres. As of the latest reports, the fire is 30% contained, with efforts ongoing to fully extinguish the flames.

The Hesperia Fire, which ignited on June 15, 2024, near Highway 138 and Highway 173, has posed a significant threat to the community of Hesperia. The fire has burned through 1,131 acres, prompting a massive response from local fire departments and CAL FIRE. Despite the challenging conditions, firefighters have successfully contained 30% of the blaze, working tirelessly to prevent further spread.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, but officials suspect that it may have been sparked by human activity. Local authorities have emphasized the importance of fire safety, particularly during the dry summer months when the risk of wildfires is heightened.

According to CAL FIRE, the containment efforts have been aided by favorable weather conditions and additional resources. With crews working around the clock to secure the fire perimeter.

The Hesperia Fire has resulted in minor injuries to several firefighters, but no fatalities have been reported. Evacuation orders remain in place for several neighborhoods, and emergency shelters have been set up to assist displaced residents.

As containment efforts continue, the Hesperia community remains resilient. The cooperation between local fire departments, CAL FIRE, and residents highlights the collective effort required to combat such natural disasters. With continued vigilance and support, the region hopes to fully control the fire and begin the recovery process soon.

For more detailed updates, you can visit the CAL FIRE incident page on the Hesperia Fire here:

https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2024/6/15/hesperia-fire?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2xWvR3bSRCV3uX2IkxAzDYEIMhj9ApzVyspioG9CSnWZnPz-E1-PZTdIg_aem_ZmFrZWR1bW15MTZieXRlcw