Fire Continues to Rage, Threatens Highland Homes

Photo by Kirsten Hahn

REDLANDS, Calif. — A wildfire that ignited Thursday, September 5th, 2024 evening in Highland has continued to pose a significant threat to local homes on Friday as it spread rapidly. The Line Fire, which started near Base Line and Aplin Street around 5:55 p.m., has grown to an estimated 273 acres by Friday morning.

Firefighters conitnue to battle the blaze under challenging conditions, with high temperatures while low humidity is expected to fuel the flames. Several Quick Reaction Force (QRF) night operations helicopters were deployed to contain spot fires in Division Zulu and Division Alpha.

Additional resources, including fixed-wing aircraft and helitankers, are scheduled to arrive on Friday morning to assist firefighting efforts. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local residents are urged to evacuate immediately if ordered to do so and to stay updated on the latest information through official channels. The Watch Duty app was recommended for real-time updates on the situation.