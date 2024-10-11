EU-Funded Report Reveals Strategies for Reviving Local Journalism: Can the Inland Empire benefit from it?

With fewer outlets covering local stories, residents in the Inland Empire are struggling to stay informed, participate in civic life, and make decisions that affect their day-to-day lives.

A new report from the EU-funded Local Media for Democracy (LM4D) program has shared lessons from 42 grantees across 17 countries, providing ideas to help rebuild local news ecosystems. The report highlights 10 practical examples and five case studies of how media initiatives have overcome news deserts in Europe. Though focused on Europe, many of the solutions can be used in the United States, including the Inland Empire, where local news outlets face similar challenges.

The report shows how 20 new local and hyperlocal websites, microsites, and thematic projects were created, and six legacy local media modernized and upgraded their websites in news deserts across Europe. It also explores user and community-centric approaches to understand and engage with both online and offline audiences.

Among the key findings, the report reveals that at least 15 partners conducted journalism trainings for their teams or community members, 13 media piloted new or increased existing revenue streams, and 10 developed strategic documents, practical guides, media kits, and other licensing and knowledge products. Additionally, seven media automated their editorial and management processes, improving efficiency.

The Inland Empire, like many regions, is experiencing a decline in local news coverage, leaving many communities without access to reliable, relevant information. As news deserts grow, the LM4D report offers a path forward, suggesting community-based solutions that can help bring back local journalism. These include launching new local websites, modernizing existing media, and finding ways to engage directly with local audiences.

In Europe, the LM4D program supported the creation of 20 new local and hyper-local websites, while six legacy media outlets upgraded their digital presence. By diversifying content formats—like podcasts, newsletters, and mobile apps—news outlets were able to reach new audiences in areas that lacked reliable local reporting. These same approaches could be applied to the Inland Empire, where local outlets might use similar tools to connect with underserved communities.

Beyond technology, the report emphasizes the importance of understanding and engaging with local audiences. In Europe, this meant organizing public events such as town halls and open-editorial meetings, where community members could share their concerns and be part of the news process. This approach helped rebuild trust in local media and strengthened the relationship between journalists and the public. Implementing similar strategies in the Inland Empire could help revive local journalism and offer residents a more active role in shaping the news that impacts their lives.

The report also stresses the need for sustainability in local media, encouraging outlets to explore new revenue streams and automate processes to improve efficiency. Several European outlets tested new business models and trained their teams in community journalism and audience engagement. For news outlets in the Inland Empire, these lessons could provide a valuable roadmap for developing long-term strategies to survive and grow.

As news deserts continue to expand, both in Europe and the U.S., the LM4D report offers practical solutions to protect and revitalize local journalism. By applying these global lessons, communities in the Inland Empire can begin to restore the vital connection between local news and the public, ensuring that residents have access to accurate, timely information.