Empowering the Future at CSUSB: Kerry Neal’s Vital Role in CSUSB’s Philanthropic Vision

We define the future is our slogan at CSUSB. The slogan can be interpreted in diverse ways; however, what is important is to work in a shared present and future. In this way we can meet in the heart of the California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) community, the office of Philanthropy within the Division of University Advancement and his director Kerry Neal who is responsible of securing the financial resources necessary to sustain and grow critical university programs.

Kerry’s fundraising efforts focus on three major university areas: the Watson College of Education, the College of Arts and Letters, and the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA). His leadership and passion for philanthropy directly change the lives of students, faculty, and the broader community, particularly through his involvement in Project Impact, a transformative initiative aiming to diversify the educational workforce.

Transforming Education through Diversity

Project Impact is a program housed within the Watson College of Education that recruits Black, Latino, and Native American males into the teacher credentialing program. Recognizing the urgent need for male role models in public schools—especially at the elementary and middle school levels—this program focuses on deploying these future educators into local schools where they are needed most.

Project Impact is helping to shape a generation of educators who will inspire and guide young minds in underserved communities, setting the stage for long-term societal change. The program’s success depends on securing external funding and partnerships.

Preserving and Expanding the Arts

In addition to Project Impact, the office of philanthropy funds for RAFFMA and the College of Arts and Letters, two vital cultural and academic pillars at CSUSB. The Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art plays a critical role in enriching the lives of students and the community through its diverse exhibitions and cultural programming. Fundraising for the museum ensures that RAFFMA continues to serve as a vibrant hub for creative expression, education, and cultural engagement in the Inland Empire. The Performing Arts Center marks another milestone in CSUSB’s commitment to expanding its cultural and artistic footprint. The center promises to be a transformative space, fostering artistic talent and providing a platform for performance that will benefit both the university and the broader community.