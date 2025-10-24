Dorie Stratton Steps In as New President of Assistance League of San Bernardino

Left: 25/26 President, Dorie Stratton. Right: Members of The Assistance League of San Bernardino Photos courtesy of The Assistance League of San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — For more than eight decades, the Assistance League of San Bernardino has been a quiet but powerful force in the community — clothing children with dignity, restoring smiles through essential dental care, and inspiring hope where it’s needed most. That mission continues under the leadership of Dorie “Delores” Stratton, who begins her term as president of the organization for 2025-26.

Stratton succeeds outgoing president Felicia Alexander and said her main focus will be strengthening communication within the chapter and throughout the city.

“As president of Assistance League of San Bernardino, my priority this year is to strengthen communication within our chapter and across our community so that we can further advance our mission of transforming lives,” Stratton said. “Our dental center continues to provide critical care to children who might not otherwise have access, and our Operation School Bell program ensures that local students receive the clothing and support they need to thrive in school. By fostering clearer, stronger connections with our members, partners and neighbors, we can expand awareness of these essential programs, engage more volunteers and supporters, and ultimately serve even more children and families in San Bernardino.”

The all-volunteer nonprofit began in 1940 as the Toy Loan League before becoming the ninth official chapter of the National Assistance League. In 1949, the organization opened the Dr. Earl R. Crane Children’s Dental Health Center, which still provides affordable dental care to local children.

In 2024, the clinic served more than 1,200 children, offering preventive and restorative care to families who might otherwise go without. Nearly one in three children in San Bernardino County lack regular dental visits, according to local health officials, a gap the League continues to help close.

A few years after opening the clinic, the League launched its most recognized fundraiser, the Headdress Ball — a performance and philanthropic event that continues to draw crowds each spring.

Funds raised through the Headdress Ball, grants and community donations support the chapter’s two cornerstone programs. Operation School Bell provides new clothing, shoes and hygiene kits to more than 1,500 local students each year, helping them feel confident and ready to learn. The dental center continues to deliver low-cost dental services that restore health and smiles for children across the region.

The transition in leadership also highlights the League’s strong volunteer base. Alexander, who led the organization through two successful years as president, will remain active as chair of the League’s Resource Development Committee. In that role, she will help secure partnerships and funding for the League’s programs.

Community partnerships remain central to the League’s success. On Nov. 13, 2025, the organization will partner with the National Orange Show Foundation for the annual Wine and Food by the Lagoon event, blending local flavors and philanthropy. The 2026 Headdress Ball is scheduled for May 2, 2026, with both matinee and gala performances.

For Stratton, these events are about more than fundraising.

“Every child we reach is a reminder of why our volunteers give so much of their time, energy and heart,” she said.

As the Assistance League of San Bernardino approaches its 85th year, Stratton’s leadership represents both continuity and renewal — a commitment to the traditions that have long defined the organization and a renewed focus on community connection.

Residents who wish to support the League can volunteer, donate or attend upcoming events to help fund programs that serve local children and families.

For more information, visit the Assistance League of San Bernardino Facebook page or contact the organization at info@assistanceleaguesb.org.

The author thanks Esperanza Arreola, an MA student in Professor Taofeeq Adebayo’s research group at CSUSB, for her editorial support.