CSUSB’s Vibrant Kick-off to Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating Afro-LatinX Culture

By Staff Reporter

Artists captivating the audience at the AfroLatinX Carnival on September 12th, heralding the commencement of Hispanic Heritage Month at CSUSB.

San Bernardino, CA – With Hispanic Heritage Month on the horizon, the California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) community is gearing up for an exciting and culturally enriching celebration. The Afro-LatinX Carnival, presented by the CSUSB LatinX Center in collaboration with Jesse R. Felix and Avisinia Rodriguez, promises to launch this month-long celebration in style.

Scheduled for Tuesday, September 12th, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the dynamic Coyote Walk, the Afro-LatinX Carnival beckons everyone to partake in a vibrant afternoon of music, dance, and delectable cuisine. This event is poised to illuminate and embrace the richness of Afro-LatinX culture, which truly distinguishes the CSUSB community.

Beyond being a mere event, the Afro-LatinX Carnival represents an opportunity to come together in celebration and nurture a deeper sense of cultural preservation. It’s a moment to pay homage to the profound connections among black and brown members of the CSUSB family, cherishing the commonalities that bind us, fostering mutual learning, and constructing bridges that enrich our campus community.

Jesse R. Felix, one of the co-chairs for Hispanic Heritage Month, emphasizes, “The Afro-LatinX Carnival underscores the beauty of unity. It’s a tribute to the vibrant tapestry of cultures within our Hispanic community, illustrating that our differences are the very threads that strengthen our collective fabric.”

Avisinia Rodriguez, the other co-chair for the month-long celebration, echoes this sentiment. “We envision this carnival as a reflection of the rich diversity within our community. By coming together, we celebrate not only our cultural heritage but also the unbreakable bonds that unite us as fellow Coyotes.”

Hispanic Heritage Month serves as a time to commemorate the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and LatinX individuals in the United States. It is a period to acknowledge the diversity within these communities, and the Afro-LatinX Carnival sets the stage for a month filled with meaningful celebrations.

So, mark your calendars for September 12th, invite your friends and family, and join the CSUSB community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in a grand manner. Let’s make the Afro-LatinX Carnival a resounding celebration that reverberates with the spirit of togetherness, unity, and excitement.

As the CSUSB LatinX Center and the co-chairs of Hispanic Heritage Month extend a warm welcome to all, they invite you to be part of this vibrant celebration that sets the tone for a month filled with pride, reflection, and appreciation for the diverse Hispanic and LatinX cultures that enrich our community.