CSUSB’s Starry Night – Campus Event ‘Movie Under the Stars’ Steals the Show!

A fun, relaxing time under the stars. People enjoy the Disney movie Elemental in front of Pfau Library on September 9, 2023.

On September 9, 2023, Osher and ASI members illuminated the night with the enchanting ‘Movie Under the Stars’ event at California State University, San Bernardino. It was a delightful, all-ages affair that brought smiles to faces and warmth to hearts.



Set against the stunning backdrop of the Pfau Library, the event offered convenient online registration, rewarding early birds with meal tickets for delectable treats. The star of the show was Disney’s latest release, ‘Elemental,’ a heartwarming tale that transcends cultural boundaries and celebrates the beauty of our shared humanity. Kicking off at 7 pm and winding down around 10 pm, the evening provided ample time for attendees to mingle with friends, find their perfect viewing spots, and groove to the backdrop music. As they settled in, the scent of concession stand snacks filled the air, adding to the cozy ambiance.



‘Elemental’ weaved a captivating narrative of Ember and Wade, from different elemental backgrounds—Fire and Water—finding common ground and sparking a beautiful connection. It’s a powerful message of tolerance and acceptance, emphasizing that our differences don’t define us or whom we choose to love. Truly, a profound takeaway for all. This event was a soothing respite from the rigors of daily life. It offered the perfect opportunity to unwind and forget about the stresses of classes and work. The atmosphere was enchanting, with attendees enjoying good food and engaging conversations. The event’s timing was impeccable, aligning perfectly with the spirit of a cinematic night out. And who could forget the delightful Kona Ice, a cool treat that complemented the evening’s pleasant weather?



I had the chance to chat with one of the ASI student hosts, who shared fascinating insights into the event’s inception. The turnout exceeded all expectations. Initially prepared for a modest crowd to fill the front field, organizers were pleasantly surprised as attendees lined the grassy perimeter. They even ran out of food tickets, but their adaptability allowed everyone to partake and share in the fun.

This Movie Under the Stars event turned out to be the highlight of the month, winning hearts with its cinematic charm, delectable cuisine, and camaraderie. ASI members were overjoyed with its success. If I were to rate this event, it would undoubtedly receive a perfect score—10/10. It was a resounding triumph, and I eagerly anticipate future editions with even more food and tickets for everyone. I wholeheartedly recommend that others attend, bringing friends and family along to revel in the delightful atmosphere. Events like this offer a much-needed dose of self-care.