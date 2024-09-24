CSUSB’s Communication & Media Department Welcomes Visiting UPenn Doctoral Candidate for Exchange Program

Mariela Morales Suárez, Doctoral Candidate from UPenn’s Annenberg School for Communication, poses with esteemed faculty from CSUSB’s Department of Communication and Media in the College of Arts and Letters during her visit as part of the CSUSB-UPenn Exchange Program. Photo by: Professor Roberto S. Oregel

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. 9/18/2024 – California State University, San Bernardino’s Department of Communication & Media hosted a special event celebrating its partnership with the University of Pennsylvania through an exchange program aimed at enhancing academic and teaching experiences.The event, held in the CSUSB University Library, Room PL 4005, featured a dialogue between Professor Matthew Poole, Chair of the Department of Communication and Media at CSUSB, faculty members, graduate students, and Mariela Morales Suárez, a doctoral candidate from the Annenberg School of Communication at UPenn.

The CSUSB-UPenn exchange program, coordinated by Dr. Mihaela Popescu and Dr. Thomas T. C. Corrigan from CSUSB, and Dr. Murali Balaji of UPenn, was designed to expose students from both institutions to different academic environments. The exchange facilitates a unique opportunity for students at CSUSB to experience doctoral study at a research-intensive institution, while UPenn students gain valuable teaching experience at a teaching-focused institution like CSUSB.

In his remarks, Professor Matthew Poole highlighted the importance of the program, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the exchange. “Today’s event celebrates the incoming MA students but also acknowledges Mariela Morales Suárez, who is here as part of the exchange program between CSUSB and UPenn. This program allows our MA Communication Studies students to visit UPenn and understand what it’s like to be in a PhD program, while doctoral candidates from UPenn come here to learn about teaching in an environment that prioritizes teaching excellence,” Poole said.

Professor Poole explained that the program was established to bridge the gap between research-focused institutions like UPenn and teaching-focused ones like CSUSB. “At UPenn, the focus is heavily on research, but here at CSUSB, we do a lot more teaching. This exchange allows UPenn students to experience what it’s like to teach at both undergraduate and graduate levels in a teaching-intensive environment, while also understanding the role of faculty in such settings.”

Mariela Morales Suárez, who has been actively participating in CSUSB faculty workshops, college meetings, and various departmental activities, shared her experience during her two-week stay. Morales, who taught two different courses—one in person and one asynchronously—spoke highly of the opportunity. “The experience has been incredibly enriching,” she said. “I taught a Latinx media and culture class and a communication and society class, which allowed me to approach my research in new ways and interact with a diverse student body.”

Morales also discussed the value of the pedagogical training she received during her visit, particularly a four-hour assessment workshop she attended. “It was practical and hands-on, focusing on how to build assessments for real students, which is something that we don’t often get at research-focused institutions like UPenn,” she explained.

The event provided a platform for Morales to reflect on the cultural and educational differences between the two institutions, particularly CSUSB’s focus on serving a diverse student body, including many first-generation college students and those from Hispanic-serving communities. Morales noted that her experience at CSUSB has deepened her understanding of teaching at a public institution in the U.S., which will inform her future career as a faculty member.

“At UPenn, we are geared towards research and most students aim for positions in research-intensive universities. But this exchange has allowed me to experience the richness of teaching at an institution like CSUSB, where the emphasis is on pedagogy, public service, and connecting with a diverse community,” Morales said.

As part of the exchange, Morales also delivered a research presentation to the Communication and Media Department and participated in several workshops that broadened her academic and professional development. Reflecting on the program, she said, “This opportunity has not only allowed me to grow as a teacher but has also prepared me for the academic job market, where institutions like CSUSB, which focus on teaching excellence, play an important role.”

The exchange program, now in its second year, continues to foster collaboration between CSUSB and UPenn, with both universities benefiting from shared experiences and diverse academic perspectives. Looking ahead, the program hopes to expand and involve more students from both institutions. Morales concluded the event by expressing her gratitude to the CSUSB community: “I am incredibly grateful for the warm welcome and the opportunity to engage with faculty, students, and staff here at CSUSB. The experience has been invaluable, and I look forward to applying what I’ve learned in my future academic career.”