CSUSB Summer Program Propel Students Towards Career Success

By Federico Cardonato/ Esteven Reyes

“Coyote Radio and Coyote Chronicle offers students opportunities over summer to stay on track or get ahead, while enriching them with knowledge and experience to propel themselves into promising careers.” (Photo Credit: Pedro Esquivel)

Students at the California State University of San Bernardino, are gaining an edge by taking accelerated courses in the communication and media department during summer session 2024. Summer is an essential for relaxing and maybe working on your tan, if you are a college student. Many overlook classes during summer for many reasons, but the number one reason would be sacrificing your summer plans for surfing, swimming or traveling in exchange for studying and papers. However taking advantage of summer opportunities during summer session can make a significant difference in your academic and professional journey. Engaging in summer courses, internships, and campus activities allows you to accelerate your academic progress, gain practical experience through a wide variety of practicum courses and build a competitive edge for your future career. Who wouldn’t like to get ahead of their undergraduate progression?

One of the standout opportunities at CSUSB is Coyote Radio, the university’s student-run radio station. Coyote Radio provides students with hands-on experience in broadcasting, audio production, and media management. This platform not only enhances your resume but also equips you with vital skills in communication and technology. Coyote Radio allows students to work with different individuals to formulate ideas and create marketing stunts to help our social media platform improve. Depending on a student’s skill set or passion, the radio station provides different opportunities for them to excel. If a student loves photography, they would be able to collaborate with the film team which includes different photographers and videographers to create content for the station. Each student can learn from other departments within the radio station to develop skills they can truly use in the future and connect with others. Working with Coyote Radio can be a springboard into various career paths in journalism and media.

Summer offers more hands-on experience in the journalism course. Journalism as a career is incredibly diverse, offering paths in print, broadcast, digital media, and public relations. As a journalist, you can work as a reporter, editor, news anchor, or social media manager. Each of these roles requires a unique set of skills, from investigative reporting and storytelling to technical proficiency and strategic communication. After ten weeks a student would be able to construct a portfolio of written and published articles. Each week students learn from a hands-on approach to share important stories from our diverse community here in the Inland Empire. This past week students had an intimate opportunity to interview a fellow journalist with world experience, Elodie Vialle.

Elodie Vialle spent a day on campus visiting both Coyote Radio and The Coyote Chronicle. Her insight and passion for the art of speaking the truth inspired the students at CSUSB. Vialle is an international journalist that recently has been focusing on online harassment and human rights. She shared her insight with students and opened the floor for questions. She explained the difficulties protecting free speech yet stopping online harassment. A student asked about the balance between protecting female reporters without detouring them from the field. Vialle explained: “All the work we do is because we want people to continue doing this job.” Vialle has dedicated her expertise to the importance of protecting journalists while simultaneously promoting the field to young people. For the young journalists in the class at CSUsB, this glimpse into interviewing and reporting is just the start of their promising future. With the programs that are offered in summer a student can not only stay on track but they can graduate early while building the experience needed to get their foot in the door.

Taking advantage of summer at CSUSB, particularly through opportunities like Coyote Radio and Coyote Chronicle, can propel you forward in your academic and professional life. Many times students attempt to apply for internships. Receiving a devastating no because of their lack of experience. With these classes offered in an accelerated format, students will get a fast paced yet rewarding opportunity in growing their knowledge and gaining the experience needed to succeed. Opening doors to various career paths in communication, journalism, broadcasting and beyond.