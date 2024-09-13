Native Beading Circle Brings Culture and Craft to CSUSB Students

CSUSB Students taking a beginner lesson on how to make a pair of Native-style bead earrings while learning about the history and culture of Natives.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — On September 4, 2024, students gathered at Santos Manuel Student Union North at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) for the Native Beading Circle, an event designed to teach the art of making Native American-style beaded earrings. The event, held from noon to 2 p.m., provided students with an opportunity to learn traditional beading techniques while exploring Native culture and history.

The Native Beading Circle, open to all CSUSB students, fosters a sense of community and cultural appreciation. Led by fourth-year student Naidelyn Ramirez, the event introduces students to the craft of beading at a beginner level. “It is a way for me to reconnect with my culture and teach people about beading,” Ramirez said. “There is a big historical and cultural significance that applies.”

Twelve students participated in the event, which aims to offer a relaxing, creative outlet for those in attendance. Participants received all necessary materials, including colorful beads, string, and earring hooks, to craft their own beaded earrings.

Beadwork has deep roots in Native American culture, with historical traditions involving the use of natural materials like shells and rocks. Tribes would create beads by hand, often favoring black beads, and use tools to drill holes. Students at the circle learned about these traditions while trying their hand at making modern-day versions of the earrings.

Genesis Gutierrez, a second-year student, attended the event to gain insight into the art form. “I came to the Native Bead Circle as a way to learn how to make a bead earring. I wanted to know what the process was like,” Gutierrez said.

While the beading process can be intricate, students focused on creating beginner-level designs within the two-hour session. For some, like third-year student Abigail Chavarria, the task of threading the tiny beads proved challenging at first. “At first, it is hard to put the tiny beads in the string, but you get used to it once you get the hang of it,” Chavarria said. She added that peer support was crucial, especially with only one instructor guiding the group.

Though there are many styles and techniques in Native beading—some of which take days to complete—students learned the basics of bead stringing during this session. Ramirez, who has been involved with the Native Beading Circle for three years, shared her knowledge of various stitching techniques and encouraged participants to create their own designs.

The Native Beading Circle, which is held twice a month if possible, is more than just a craft workshop; it serves as a platform for sharing cultural traditions. “I was taught how to make bead earrings, and now I’m passing it along to other students,” Ramirez said.

As students left with their handmade earrings, the sense of accomplishment was palpable. For many, it was not just about learning a new skill but about connecting with Native culture in a meaningful way.